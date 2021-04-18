Ensuring greater synergy with States: PM Narendra Modi: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon

Tribune press service

New Delhi, April 17 After an acrimonious back-and-forth between Central and opposition-ruled Maharashtra over pandemic handling amid a new peak of over 2.34 lakh cases and 1,341 deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led closer coordination with states to curb the Covid outbreak. Also read: 79% of cases in 11 states Maharashtra (63,729), UP (27,360), Delhi (19,486), Chhattisgarh (14,912), Karnataka (14,859), MP (11,045), Kerala (10,031), Gujarat (8,920), TN ( 8,449) and Rajasthan (7,359). Reduced prices of Remdesivir The companies making the antiviral drug Remdesivir, used to treat Covid patients on oxygen, announced voluntary price cuts of 25 to 67% on Saturday. Cadila announced the greatest reduction from Rs2,800 to Rs 899 per 100 mg vial. “Closer coordination with states is essential. All necessary measures should be taken to increase the availability of hospital beds for patients. The issues related to the real-time management of the supply chain of Remdesivir to states need to be urgently resolved, ”the prime minister told officials at his fourth review meeting within 10 days. Calls to symbolic kumbh, Akhara obliges The Kumbh is expected to end before the scheduled date (April 30) after Juna Akhara, one of the most important religious groups in the event, canceled its participation. Akhara leader Avdheshanand Giri announced the conclusion of the festivities hours after the Prime Minister urged Kumbh to remain symbolic to step up the fight against Covid. The prime minister’s instructions on coordinating with states came as Maharashtra complained about a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the hospital was short of beds. States were assured of a lakh of oxygen cylinders soon. Providing an update on Remdesivir, the Prime Minister asked officials to ensure that the antiviral injection was used according to approved guidelines (only for patients hospitalized on oxygen) and that its black market was curbed. 2,34,692 new cases in 24 hours bring India’s caseload to 1,45,26,609 16,79,740 active cases in the country 1341 record deaths wreak havoc 1,75,649 Global death toll peaks 30 Lakh Key takeaways from today’s review include PM’s stress that there was “no substitute to test, monitor, and treat” and his instructions for using pharmaceutical and vaccine production capabilities for. increase the availability of vaccines. “Early testing and appropriate follow-up remain essential to reduce mortality. Local administrations must be proactive and sensitive to the concerns of the population, ”he stressed, asking officials to increase the availability of hospital beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centers. Senior officials said Remdesivir production would be increased to 74.10 lakh vials per month by May from 27 lakh vials per month recently. “Remdesivir supplies have increased from 67,900 vials on April 11 to 2.06,000 vials on April 15 in high workload states,” the prime minister said. Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Interior Minister, Health Secretary, Pharma Secretary and VK Paul de Niti Aayog were present at the meeting.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos