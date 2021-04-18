Politics
Xi Jinping, the great radiator – World
Xi Jinging’s father, Xi Zhongxun, a senior party official, was disgraced by Mao Zedong (or Mao Ts-tung) after having held the high office of vice president of the People’s Assembly and deputy prime minister, then rehabilitated by the true creator of Chinese growth, the famous Deng Xiaoping, author of the emblematic motto of the red capitalist turn: It does not matter whether the cat is black or white as long as it catches the mouse. In a country where the notion of public opinion is a fiction, the essential thing is to acquire its letters of nobility from the circle of apparatchiks, a very large caste since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has more than 80 million members and, above all, eleven million executives. .
A purifying profile
Xi Jinping is therefore not self-taught, unlike other new authoritarians, because he spent most of his youth in the most closed bosom of the elite. He studied in the New Forbidden City, founded by the Zhonganhai regime, which did not prevent him from being suddenly sent to the countryside, after the paternal disgrace, where he would have lived in a cave dwelling, according to the official account. He failed several times in his efforts to join the party, a condition without which no advancement is possible in the Chinese system, he ended up being admitted after nine refusals. However, it was the many connections of his father, who returned to court after Mao’s death, and the dizzying rise of Deng Xiaoping, which then enabled him to climb the ranks of power one by one.
From mainland and agricultural China to the coastal areas, he followed a rapid career, moving from local responsibilities to an increasingly strategic role as he launched, very early, in a fight against corruption within the party which earned him successive promotions. With this purifying profile, Xi Jinping does not take long to be noticed – and appreciated. Decisively, he takes the reins of the Shanghai CCP, the heart of China’s economic revival, and relies on this crucial power center to seek Beijing’s supreme step.
He forged the Chinese dream
President of the PRC since March 14, 2013, he significantly changed the nature of power by methodically monopolizing all prrogatives and by developing a very authoritarian nationalist concept entirely devolved to himself. This red prince owes his indestructible position to the trust he acquired with the tough and the old. Contrary to the tendency which is based on the communist youth and on the popular base of the regime, he conquered the circles of the elite by proposing to them an ideological line which aims at the repression of internal protests and international influence. To achieve this, he forged from all parts the Chinese dream, and even the Chinese faith, a mixture of tradition and frantic progress, a plan of gigantic scale which foresees as much the very tight ideological control in the schools and the universities as the media focus, including social media monitoring. The CCP becomes a monumental powerhouse for intelligence and targeting of dissent close to individuals.
Elimination of oppositions
To explain Xi Jinping’s success, we often put forward the exponential growth of China and the benefits that it derives from the middle classes who consent, in exchange for their enrichment, to the restrictions undergone in terms of freedom. But this is to forget that Xi’s regime aims much higher through the great renaissance of the Chinese people, a true doctrine of national glory, which involves the rehabilitation of a glorious past and the mobilization of all the resources of advanced technologies in the service of this ideology. This is how we are witnessing both a rehabilitation of Confucius and his thousand-year-old wisdom – which Mao Zedong hated – and the domestication of scientific progress for the benefit of a truly global plan.
In this cocktail of various glorifications embodied by one and the same man, the new Silk Roads, like scientific performances, or even military prowess, must all be orchestrated by the CCP. This supposes the immediate eradication of all oppositions. From the Muslim Oughours, who only want to live in their own ancestral culture, to the young democrats of Hong Kong, who however have no project of overthrow, anything that signals a desire to escape the order dictated by Beijing is chased and suppressed in the bud. . Xi Jinping encloses the very diversity of China in a straitjacket that bears his name.
The last episode of his boundless power remains the management of the pandemic: he razed all the remnants of the Wuhan market where the coronavirus spread, making the search for the truth impossible.
