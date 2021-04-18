IHC could hear appeals against Shaukat Tarin’s acquittal in June – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) is likely to seize the appeals of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the acquittal of the new Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin in the Rental Power Projects (RPP) case on June 1.

Sources said the IHC registrar’s office launched a memo for resolving NAB appeals against the acquittal of Mr Tarin, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in two references from corruption linked to the Sahuwal and Pirangheb RPPs.

They said it had been proposed that the appeals could be considered in June subject to the government’s policy on Covid-19.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has imposed a smart lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus until May 19.

The hearing is subject to the lockdown being lifted, which means if the government extends the lockdown, the hearing can be postponed.

Recently, the IHC settled the appeals of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Mohammad Safdar against their conviction in the dismissal of Avenfield.

Indeed, IHC Judge Aamir Farooq, who headed a two-member division bench, said during the NAB’s plea hearing asking for a speedy decision of the appeals that matters related to the conviction, and not to the acknowledgment, will be heard during intelligent locking.

Subsequently, the plea for the resolution of the NAB’s appeals against the acquittal of Shaukat Tarin by the tribunal of responsibility was not decided by the CSI.

During a recent reshuffle within the federal cabinet, Tarin was entrusted with the portfolio of Federal Minister of Finance. Mr. Tarin was also chosen as a member of the Economic Advisory Council (ACE), headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After Abdul Hafeez Shaikh’s sacking as finance minister, Tarin had become a strong candidate for the head of the finance ministry and was offered to join the federal cabinet, but he linked his entry into the cabinet with the verdict of the appeal in the IHC.

Mr. Tarin is accused of having approved the RPP contracts.

The accountability watchdog had filed a complaint in 2014 against Mr. Ashraf, Mr. Tarin, former federal secretaries Ismail Qureshi and Shahid Rafi, the former managing director of Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) Tahir Basharat Cheema and the directors of Pepco Razi Abbas, Wazir Ali Bhaio, Saleem Arif, Abdul Qadeer Khan and Iqbal Ali Shah.

An Islamabad liability court last year acquitted former prime minister Ashraf, former finance minister Tarin, some former bureaucrats and directors of an electricity holding company in the Sahuwal and Pirangheb Rental Power case Projects.

Posted in Dawn on April 18, 2021

