Political upheaval keeps gains moderate





KARACHI:

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended on a bullish note despite sluggish activity in the outgoing week as the index managed to maintain its level above the 45,000 point mark and ended with a rise 119 points or 0.26%. The market finished three of five sessions in green to settle at 45,305.63 points.

Following the increase in coronavirus cases and the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) proposal to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the week began trading on a Rating negative as the benchmark KSE-100 collapsed over 200 points amid panic selling by investors.

Sadly, bullish remittance data announced during the trading session, which showed inflows reaching $ 2.7 billion in March 2021 and remaining above $ 2 billion for the 10th consecutive month, did not have failed to seduce market players.

Tuesday provided a respite from the selling pressure, however, nationwide protests by political activists from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in major cities in Pakistan kept economic activity muted, which had an impact. negative on the feelings of investors.

The uptrend continued on Wednesday, the first day of Ramazan, thanks to encouraging auto sales data, which showed robust growth of 198% in March 2021, and optimistic figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics ( PBS) for adults. The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector, which grew 7.45% in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year despite the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, has maintained the favorable investment climate.

Sadly, sentiment turned sour again and investors began shedding stocks on Thursday as the NCOC announced tighter restrictions across the country as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. In addition, comments from the country’s representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the government’s commitment to increase electricity tariffs added to the bearish sentiment.

Fortunately, the tables turned on Friday as market expectations for better financial results in key sectors supported the stock market and helped its uptrend. However, reports of protests by TLP activists and cabinet reshuffle forced investors to trade cautiously and prevented the index from posting substantial gains.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in another cabinet reshuffle, replaced Hammad Azhar from the finance minister’s office on Friday with Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin. In the meantime, Omar Ayub has been appointed Minister of Economic Affairs, Azhar has been appointed Minister of Energy and Khusro Bakhtiar has been chosen as Minister of Industry and Production.

“We expect the market to remain bullish in the coming week,” said a report from Arif Habib Limited. “With the earnings season starting next week, we believe the oil and cyclical sectors will be in the spotlight thanks to good earnings expectations.”

Average daily traded volume fell 10% week over week to 368 million shares, while average daily traded value fell 18% week over week to $ 100 million.

In terms of sectors, contributions were led by commercial banks (81 points), technology and communication (78 points), fertilizers (43 points), automotive assemblers (25 points) and oil exploration companies. and gas (18 points).

TRG Pakistan (60 points), Fauji Fertilizer (60 points), BAHL (22 points), Engro Fertilizer (21 points) and HBL (20 points), while negative contributors include Engro Corporation (47 points), Hubco (27 points) ), Pakistan State Oil (27 points), Searle (21 points) and DG Khan Cement (20 points).

Foreign sales continued this week at $ 1 million, compared to a net sale of $ 9.5 million last week. The sale was seen in all other sectors ($ 2.64 million) and commercial banks ($ 1.31 million). On the home front, large purchases were reported by individuals ($ 9.77 million) and other organizations ($ 3.9 million).

Among the other big news of the week; the government revised its growth targets for fiscal years 21 and 22 to 2.9% and 4.2% in the medium-term budget strategy document, the ECC removed the tariffs applicable to imports of cotton yarn , bank deposits grew 18% year-over-year in 1QCY21 and SBP reserves increased $ 2.6 billion to $ 16.1 billion.

Posted in The Express Tribune on April 18, 2021.

