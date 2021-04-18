RTL Today – Climate change: US, China engage in climate cooperation ahead of key summit

The United States and China are “determined to cooperate” on the urgent issue of climate change, the two sides said on Saturday, issuing their pledge days before a key summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

The joint statement comes after a trip to Shanghai by US Climate Envoy John Kerry, the first Biden administration official to visit China, signaling hope the two sides could work together on the global challenge despite dizzying tensions on several other fronts.

But to meet the global climate goal, Kerry said words must be put into action and urged China to reduce its use of coal.

“The United States and China are determined to cooperate with each other and with other countries to address the climate crisis, which must be treated with the seriousness and urgency it demands,” the statement said. Kerry and China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua.

He listed several avenues of climate cooperation between the two largest economies in the world which, together, account for nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change.

He stressed “the strengthening of their respective actions and cooperation in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement”.

The two countries “eagerly await” a virtual climate summit of world leaders that Biden will host next week, although the statement does not indicate whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend.

“We very much hope he will participate,” said Kerry, who is currently in South Korea, on Sunday.

“Of course, each country will make its own decisions,” he said, adding, “We are not trying to force anyone. We are looking for cooperation.”

– “ The biggest user of coal ” –

China currently owns about half of the world’s coal-fired power generation, Kerry said, adding that he had “talked a lot” about it with officials in Shanghai.

“I’m not pointing fingers,” Kerry said.

“We have had too much coal, other countries have too much coal, but China is the biggest and the largest user of coal in the world,” he added.

“And because it’s such a big and powerful economy and country, it has to move.”

Biden made the climate a top priority, turning the page on his predecessor Donald Trump, who was closely tied to the fossil fuel industry.

The US president joined the 2015 Paris Agreement, which Kerry negotiated when he was Secretary of State, and called on nations to take action to prevent the temperature from rising more than two degrees Celsius (3, 6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

While the world is not on track to meet the goal, Biden hopes his summit will translate into stronger commitments ahead of the UN-led climate talks in Glasgow later this year. .

– “Unambiguous commitment” –

Washington and Beijing “intend to develop” their respective long-term strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by the Glasgow meeting, according to their statement.

Other short-term measures include strengthening “international investment and finance” to support the transition to green energy in developing countries, as well as phasing out production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons, gases used in refrigeration, air conditioners and aerosols.

Longer-term actions that need to be taken to keep Paris Agreement temperature targets ‘within reach’ include reducing emissions from industry and power generation while scaling up renewable energy. , clean transport and climate resilient agriculture.

The U.S. and China’s pledge to cooperate on climate follows recent acrimony over accusations about China’s policy in Hong Kong and its treatment of Uyghurs in its northwestern Xinjiang region – criticism that Beijing rejects as interference in its internal affairs.

If the United States refuses to work with China on climate because of other disagreements, “you just kill yourself,” Kerry told CNN ahead of her trip to Shanghai.

Li Shuo, policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia, said the joint statement showed the US and China’s “unequivocal commitment” to tackling climate change and should “restore climate momentum. world into high gear ”.

“The tough meetings in Shanghai have paid off. May it bring politics closer to where science asks us to be,” he said.

China – the world’s biggest polluter – has announced an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, but analysts have warned that heavy reliance on coal and modest short-term goals could derail ambition.