Boris Johnson risks losing ‘red wall’ of electoral seats due to ‘shame’ of lobbying





A senior Tory MP has warned Boris Johnson could lose his 'red wall' of seats.



Image: PA





A senior Tory MP has warned Boris Johnson could lose his “ red wall ” of seats won in the last general election if he does not face the current “ shameful ” lobbying crisis within his party. Sir Bernard Jenkin said the current lobbying dispute would lead to a “corrosion” of public confidence. The collapse of Greensill, a major lender in the steel industry, made headlines after it emerged Mr Cameron had texted the Chancellor asking the government to support the struggling company during the pandemic. The offer was rejected, according to the Treasury, leaving Greensill to fall into administration, putting thousands of jobs in the UK steel industry at risk. the The Whitehall watchdog said he must investigate Greensill Capital’s involvement in the government’s coronavirus support programs. The National Audit Office said its investigation would cover the accreditation process by which Greensill was authorized to provide financial support through the Large Business Coronavirus Work Interruption Loan Program (CLBILS). It will also review any post-accreditation monitoring of the activities of the firm that filed for insolvency last month. Sir Bernard, writing in the Observer, said the PM could lose former Labor voters who voted for him in the last election will ‘fire’ him unless he can show he is transparent and not part of the “disconnected” elite. “. “There is nothing wrong with a private citizen wanting to earn money, but we have a system that has blurred the lines between public service and private gain,” Sir Bernard wrote, adding that it was “shameful”. He said successive governments had not been more transparent about government-business relations. “This crisis presents an opportunity for a reset in politics and Whitehall, which could begin to restore public confidence,” he added. A Downing Street spokesperson said the Prime Minister had commissioned an independent review of the relationship between the company and Whitehall. And on Friday, other ties emerged between Whitehall and Greensill Capital. David Brierwood combined a role of Crown Representative on the Cabinet Office with that of Director at Greensill for three and a half years. The Cabinet Office stressed that Mr Brierwood’s role had nothing to do with supply chain finance, Greensill’s area of ​​business, and all Crown officials are subject to “regular checks. of property ”. There are no suggestions of wrongdoing, but ties between ministers, officials and businesses are under scrutiny following the Greensill collapse in March and revelations about the activities lobbying for the company. The dual role played by Bill Crothers, who started working for Greensill as a part-time adviser in September 2015, a decision approved by the Cabinet Office, and who did not leave his civil service post until November this year, also fueled the dispute. Lord Pickles, chairman of the Business Appointments Advisory Board, which examines the roles played by ministers and officials, told MPs on Thursday it sometimes seemed like there was “no border” between Whitehall and the private sector. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the current system “does not work” and stricter lobbying rules are needed.







