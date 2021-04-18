Buy PPnBM discounts, what is the contribution of the automotive industry to the country?





Jakarta – Automobile industry relax in the form PPnBM Discount new car. Indeed, the automotive industry is considered one of the most important pillars of the Indonesian economy. So what is the auto industry’s contribution to the country? “As President Joko Widodo said, the automotive industry is one of the economic engines that we must immediately accelerate or accelerate,” Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in a written statement. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) himself has expressed his desire to see the auto industry expand immediately after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected that this sector will again be able to absorb a lot of labor, stimulate the MSME sector and increase exports to the world market. “We are optimistic that the auto industry can boost efforts to revive the national economy,” Agus said. The Indonesian auto industry is set to become a global player and an export hub for motor vehicles, both for fuel vehicles and electric vehicles. However, Agus said President Jokowi reminded us that we must remain vigilant in the face of the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto industry was able to contribute 4.24% to non-oil and gas GDP throughout 2020. Meanwhile, exports of automotive products for four-wheeled or larger vehicles, including their components, reached IDR 65.99 billion. “Of the total value, about Rs 41.86 trillion is the export of Completely Build Up (CBU) vehicles from Indonesia to more than 80 countries,” he said. Currently, there are 21 companies in the motor vehicle sector with four or more wheels in Indonesia. Their investment value has reached up to 71.35 billion rupees, with a total production capacity of 2.35 million units per year and direct employment of 38,000 people. “Over 1.5 million people also work along the industry value chain,” he added. Agus explained that the production performance of motor vehicles with four or more wheels during the period January-February 2021 was recorded at 152,000 units, with (wholesale) sales of 102,000 units for the same period. This positive achievement cannot be dissociated from the role of the implementation of tax incentive policies launched by the government. “In order to encourage sales of motor vehicles produced in the country, the government is planning a relaxation of the sales tax on public luxury goods (PPnBM-DTP) from March 1 to December 31, 2021 for motor vehicles at four wheels with an engine capacity of up to 1500 cc, and from April 1 of relaxation. it has been extended to a displacement of 2,500 cc, ”he explained. From March 2021, under the effect of the incentive policy, there has been a significant increase in purchase orders for four-wheel vehicles with a displacement of up to 1,500 cm3, or 190% per year. compared to February 2021 sales. “certainly have a positive impact on the recovery of the automotive industry, which has a sufficiently large multiplier effect for other industrial sectors that in the end it can revive the economy national, ”he said. Watch the video “Jokowi calls on the auto industry to step up!“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(rgr / lua)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos