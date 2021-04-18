PM Modi examines COVID-19 situation in Varanasi





Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conference, the prime minister’s office (PMO) said. According to a statement released by the PMO, during the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on testing, availability of beds, drugs, vaccines and manpower, etc. for the prevention of coronavirus and the appropriate treatment of infected patients. He ordered the officers to provide all possible assistance to the public as soon as possible, the statement said. During the discussion, the Prime Minister specifically insisted on adherence to “Do Gaj Doori Mask Hai Zaroori” by all the population. Stressing the importance of vaccination, the prime minister said the administration should notify all people over 45. He also asked the administration to provide all possible assistance to the people of Varanasi in all sensitivity. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all the doctors and medical personnel in the country and said that even in times of crisis, they faithfully discharge their duty. He said that in learning from the experiences of last year, we must be careful. The prime minister said that as a representative of Varanasi, he also constantly takes into account the reactions of the general public. He said the expansion and modernization of medical infrastructure in Varanasi over the past 5-6 years has helped fight the coronavirus. With this, the availability of beds, intensive care units and oxygen is increased in Varanasi. Insisting on “Test, Track and Treat,” the Prime Minister said that like the first wave, the same strategy must be adopted to defeat the virus. He also insisted that contact tracing and test reports of those infected be available at the earliest. He ordered officials to discharge all responsibilities to patients living in isolation at home and their families in a sensitive manner. Praising the NGOs in Varanasi, the prime minister said the way they work with the government should be encouraged. He reiterated the need for greater vigilance and caution in the face of the situation. The statement issued by the prime minister’s office said that by video conference, representatives of the public and officials in Varanasi informed the prime minister of the preparations being made in the district for the protection and treatment of COVID-19. In this regard, the Prime Minister was informed of the control room set up for contact tracing, the command and control center for home isolation, the ambulance with a dedicated telephone line, telemedicine. from the control room, the deployment of the additional rapid response team in urban areas etc., the statement said. According to the PMO statement, the Prime Minister was informed that to date 1,98,383 people have received the first dose and 35,014 people have received the two doses of vaccination to protect themselves from COVID. MLC and Varanasi COVID in charge AK Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal, Police Commissioner A. Satish Ganesh, District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Gaurang Rathi, Chief Medical Officer NP Singh, Director ISSBHU BR Mittal, State Ministers Neelkanth Tiwari and Ravindra Jaiswal, Rohaniyan MP Surendra Narayan Singh and MLC Ashok Dhawan and Laxman Acharya were also present at the meeting held by video conference.

