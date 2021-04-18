Sound Off | Opinion | eagletribune.com





Food truck

As if a food truck in Bradford Common isn’t sticky enough, now we have to look at the flashy signs hanging on the fence. They block the pretty purple windmills placed by a service club. They also hurt local paid restaurants. Food trucks have their place – in more commercial areas.

Takeover

What happens when a country’s dominant political party tries to pass laws ensuring it will stay in power indefinitely, when companies try to create policies, when opposing views are censored, when people who express their opposition to policies are labeled extremists and are sometimes subjected to violence? There is a word for it. Do you know?

Monitoring

Interestingly, whenever there is a disagreement between Mayor Neil Perry and city council, Perry’s troops recommend that council work with the mayor. The council has a duty to monitor spending and set rules for the benefit of the city. Perry shouldn’t interfere with this duty.

Get down to work

Whenever Mayor Neil Perry does a bad job, here are the Sound Off boosters to proclaim him the Messiah. Maybe if he got down to business he wouldn’t need so many ego petting.

Not addressed

A Sound Off contributor presents a scattering of questionable examples of “dishonest” and “indecent” behavior by Democrats over the past 30 years. As usual, they ignore the more than 20,000 documented outright lies, misleading exaggerations and slanderous statements emanating from the previous White House resident, none of which have been corrected or even addressed by Republicans – or by d other supporters of President Donald Trump in this column.

Trump 2024

I voted against President Donald Trump in 2016, voted for him in 2020, and after January 6 (which was not 100% his fault but which he exacerbated), I thought to myself, “ I will never vote for Trump again ”. Then the Democrats became the most loathsome party imaginable with utter disregard for American voters and the American Constitution. So now I just want to send a president to Washington that they will hate almost as much as they hate us, a president who will block their unconstitutional takeovers. And it’s Trump.

Time limits

Senator Ed Markey is teaming up with Representative Hank Johnson in destroying our justice system, pushing a bill to add four seats to the United States Supreme Court. Americans must stand up and limit the terms of all members of Congress.

Trash trail

I took a walk on the Methuen rail trial. It was so disappointing to see all the garbage along the way, especially 1 mile away where besides papers and cans and bags there were several TVs, computer monitors and various other things. It was shameful.

None moderate

Democrats are re-launching President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s ploy to pack the United States Supreme Court. Remember this in the next election when opponents of President Donald Trump and supporters of President Joe Biden try to tell you about “moderate Democrats.” Almost all Democrats in Congress voted to bail out public sector unions with alleged COVID-19 relief, and nearly all Democrats voted for House Resolution 1. There are no more moderate democrats in our country. Throw out the bums.

Integrity checks

The secret that Democrats and their business cronies don’t want Americans to know is that what they call “removing voting barriers” is actually removing voting integrity checks, which leads to fraud and politicians taking control of the electoral process from citizens. Universal ballots without the possibility of verifying them will lead to fraud, depriving legitimate voters of their right to vote. This does not reduce electoral barriers, it is the democracy of grand theft.

