China tries to defeat Biden through climate talks with France, Germany: Apple Daily report

China used its trilateral climate meeting with France and Germany on Friday to pass over the United States, which was due to lead its own global climate summit a week later, French media reported.

Beijing authorities announced Thursday as a precautionary measure that Paris had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to virtual talks with his French and German counterparts, Le Monde reported.

The announcement was an attempt to embarrass US President Joe Biden by specifically naming the virtual climate summit between China, France and Germany, Le Monde said. It was a departure from customary protocol for an invited party, China, to publicize an event in front of the host, the report notes.

The Bidens initiative is scheduled for a week later, on April 22 and 23. The US president has invited 40 world leaders, including Xi, to attend the virtual leaders’ climate summit, where he is expected to unveil a new target on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 after joining the agreement of Paris on the climate of 2015 that his predecessor Donald Trump had left.

Jennifer Tollman, senior policy adviser at E3G, an independent European climate think tank, said Beijing’s announcement ahead of the Bidens summit was an attempt to claim the leadership of climate talks on the global stage.

We are witnessing a race to the top to determine who is a climate leader Xi Jinping definitely sees the climate as a geopolitical issue, Tollman told the Financial Times.

Dimitri de Boer, who heads the Chinese office of environmental activist group ClientEarth, said: Xi Jinping is keen to stress that China considers its relationship with the EU to be more important than that with the United States, in terms of concerns climate and environmental issues.

Meanwhile in Shanghai, US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry met Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday for a second day of talks on responding to climate change and achieving carbon neutrality. Kerry is the most senior US official to visit China since Biden took office in January.

