China tries to defeat Biden through climate talks with France, Germany: Apple Daily report

China used its trilateral climate meeting with France and Germany on Friday to pass over the United States, which was due to lead its own global climate summit a week later, French media reported.
Beijing authorities announced Thursday as a precautionary measure that Paris had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to virtual talks with his French and German counterparts, Le Monde reported.
The announcement was an attempt to embarrass US President Joe Biden by specifically naming the virtual climate summit between China, France and Germany, Le Monde said. It was a departure from customary protocol for an invited party, China, to publicize an event in front of the host, the report notes.
The Bidens initiative is scheduled for a week later, on April 22 and 23. The US president has invited 40 world leaders, including Xi, to attend the virtual leaders’ climate summit, where he is expected to unveil a new target on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 after joining the agreement of Paris on the climate of 2015 that his predecessor Donald Trump had left.
Jennifer Tollman, senior policy adviser at E3G, an independent European climate think tank, said Beijing’s announcement ahead of the Bidens summit was an attempt to claim the leadership of climate talks on the global stage.
We are witnessing a race to the top to determine who is a climate leader Xi Jinping definitely sees the climate as a geopolitical issue, Tollman told the Financial Times.
Dimitri de Boer, who heads the Chinese office of environmental activist group ClientEarth, said: Xi Jinping is keen to stress that China considers its relationship with the EU to be more important than that with the United States, in terms of concerns climate and environmental issues.
Meanwhile in Shanghai, US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry met Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday for a second day of talks on responding to climate change and achieving carbon neutrality. Kerry is the most senior US official to visit China since Biden took office in January.
Click here for Chinese version
———————————
The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE
bit.ly/2yMMfQE
To download the latest version,
iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS
Android: bit.ly/AD_android
Or search Appledaily in the App Store or Google Play
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit