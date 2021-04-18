At least 3 dead as police launch operation against banned TLP workers in Lahore – Pakistan





At least three people were killed and several others, including law enforcement, injured on Sunday as police launched an operation to clear the area around Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore, where workers from Tehreek-i- Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) recently banned a protest from earlier this week.

In a video message, a spokesman for the banned party, Shafiq Ameeni, claimed that “the forces suddenly attacked [us] in Lahore Markaz at 8 am today during which a large number of our workers were martyred while many were injured ”.

“[We] will bury [those killed] when the French ambassador leaves the country and our agreement (with the government) is implemented, ”he added.

Meanwhile, police officials confirmed that an operation was underway at Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore but did not give further details.

Videos on social media showed people carrying the injured and caring for them. However, some users pointed out that the videos are old and shared without context.

TLP also shared a video of a senior Punjab police official who was allegedly abducted by his employees on Sunday. The injured police officer, allegedly under duress, said an operation was underway to clear the area outside a police station when he was “captured” by the “enraged” crowd.

He said three people were killed and several others were shot and wounded, calling for a way forward through dialogue.

The TLP was formally banned by the federal government earlier this week after its supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country, killing and injuring several police officers.

Violent protests

During the three days of protests across the country, hundreds of protesters and police were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and sentenced for attacking law enforcement and blocking police stations. main roads and highways in protest against the arrest of their leader Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also praised the police on Friday for dealing with “organized violence” perpetrated by protesters.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also announced that the government would take care of the families of the four police officers martyred during the violence.

“I would like to pay special tribute to our police forces for their heroic stand against organized violence aimed at wreaking havoc on blackmail [the] government, ”he wrote, noting that four police officers were martyred and more than 600 injured during the unrest.

Government ban

The government slapped a TLP ban on Thursday. A notice declaring the TLP a banned organization was issued by the Home Office shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

The notification read: “The federal government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP is engaged in terrorism, [has] acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, [was] involved in creating lawlessness in the country by intimidating the public, caused grievous bodily harm, injury and death to law enforcement personnel and innocent bystanders, attacked civilians and officials, created large-scale obstacles, threatened, abused and encouraged hatred, vandalized and ransacked public and government property, including vehicles, and caused arson, blocked essential health supplies to hospitals and threatened, coerced, intimidated and intimidated the government [and] the public and created a sense of fear and insecurity in society and the general public. “

Copies of the notification were sent to the relevant authorities, including the secretaries of the various ministries and divisions, the governor of the state bank, the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the director general of passports.

The National Counterterrorism Authority also quickly added the TLP to the list of banned terrorist organizations, bringing the total number of such devices to 79.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos