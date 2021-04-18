I won’t make a Boris Johnson, says Swiss president





Guy Parmelin, seen during a press conference on April 12 Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has said he will not tip the boat during his trip to Brussels on April 23 for talks aimed at trying to break the deadlock in negotiations with the European Union. This content was published on April 18, 2021 – 11:17 AM

Keystone-SDA / Sunday Press / SWI swissinfo.ch/ilj I’m not going to do a Boris Johnson in Brussels, Parmelin told the French Sunday newspaper Morning SundayExternal link, referring to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and his behavior during the Brexit negotiations. Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but has a set of bilateral agreements with it. Currently, the two parties are trying to finalize an institutional framework agreement aimed at simplifying future ties between the two parties. But the talks stalled. Earlier this week, Brussels expressed frustration with Switzerland in a leaked briefing, accusing it of wasting time and failing to take responsibility for finding a solution. On Friday, it was announced that Parmelin, who takes the rotating presidency this year, will represent Switzerland in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on April 23. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will not be present. Speaking about the Swiss situation, Parmelin said it couldn’t be compared to Brexit with the British leaving the EU. Switzerland does not want to leave an agreement, but to find a solution to develop it further, said Parmelin. The Swiss government has long been considering alternatives if the framework agreement fails, the minister added. Pressure The Swiss corporate sector has warned against such a scenario. Switzerland will see a loss of jobs if there is no framework agreement, as our companies will start investing abroad and the sector will also transfer its jobs, said Martin Hirzel, president of the association. Swiss engineering industry Swissmem. NZZ SundayExternal link newspaper. Hirzel thinks that the population could accept the framework agreement, because the Swiss have always taken a very pragmatic approach towards the EU. He comments after the Swiss Federation of Businesses economiesuisse and the Swiss Association of Employers convened on Saturday in a joint statementExternal link for the Swiss government to clarify outstanding issues with the EU. It is in the interest of the whole country to ensure that the bilateral route is safe for the future, the statement said. Meanwhile, the Swiss cantons are also hoping for progress but have warned that they should also have their say. We have the right to be informed by the government before it takes final decisions, said Christian Rathgeb, president of the Conference of Cantonal Governments at NZZ am Sonntag.

