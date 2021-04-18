Waqaf properties rented at disposable prices





IN KHAN:

Valuable and historic properties from the Evacuee Trust Property Board are leased at disposable prices in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with alleged support from local Pakistan pillar Tehreek-e-Insaf to close associates without attracting much attention. of the government.

Recently, a building where the Social Welfare Department office worked was sold for unbeatable prices at a party followed by a mother and child care center, as both worked in buildings rented from the Evacuee Trust Property Board. Soon after, the famous TB Association building was rented for 3.4 million rupees.

The building is located in the famous Bathia Bazaar. It was owned by a local Hindu businessman Seth Jaisa Ram Bathia who made it a waqaf for all (regardless of religion) and established a tuberculosis hospital in the building on March 17, 1936, which has was inaugurated by the then governor.

After independence, the building was rented to a TB association.

Shortly after obtaining the lease, the new owner decided to raze the building and build a square on the land. His men even attempted to enter and leave the building by force, but this move was thwarted by members of the TB Association and civil society who view it as a building of historical significance.

“A hospital was established for tuberculosis patients before the partition by the local Hindu Seth which is even today known as Jaisa Ram Lotay Wala Hospital from the name of the man who created it,” said an employee of the TB Association speaking with The Express Tribune.

He added that in 1954 the building was rented to the DI Khan District Tuberculosis Association where even today TB patients are treated free of charge.

“We not only pay our rent without interruption and without delay, but according to the agreement, we are also responsible for the maintenance of the building. Now suddenly have been informed by the ETPB that the building is rented to another party and that they are interested in establishing a place on the land and that we should vacate the building, ”he said, adding that the building and hospital were the gift to the Dera people from a local Hindu businessman and it is not fair to demolish it and use the land for a commercial place.

On the other hand, civil society called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court to take note of the situation and stop the destruction of the old historic buildings that have historical significance for the inhabitants of the city and the district. .

The Express Tribune attempted to contact ETPB officials but received no response.

Posted in The Express Tribune on April 18, 2021.

