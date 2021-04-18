Large attendance at PM Modi rally in Bengal amid COVID peak draws criticism from Rahul Gandhi





PM Modi I @ BJP4India | Photo credit: Twitter New Delhi: On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi searched Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hailed the huge rally at his voting rally in Asansol, West Bengal, on a day India recorded 2.34 lakh new cases of coronavirus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. “It is also the first time that such a crowd of sick and dead have been seen,” the congress leader tweeted in Hindi this morning. The tweet comes a day after Prime Minister Modi sought to greet large numbers of people who attended his rally and said he witnessed such a rally for the first time. Recalling the last time he visited the industrial city to solicit votes, he said: “I want to file a complaint against you today. Just listen to my complaint. I have been here twice during the Lok Sabha elections. The first time I came to get your votes for myself. Last time I came here to seek votes for Babulji (Union Minister Babul Supriyo). But the crowd was only a quarter of that size. But today I see huge crowds of people in all directions … Today you have shown your power, ”he said. The Congress party also tweeted a video on Saturday criticizing Prime Minister Modi for staging election rallies amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. “The point is, for Star Campaigner Narendra Modi, Indians are nothing more than the votes they can give him,” the party said in the tweet. The voiceover of the video read: “Modiji is prioritizing his campaign during the pandemic, it’s like Nero is playing while Rome is on fire. India is literally burning, bodies are piling up in crematoria, doctors, vaccines, oxygen, intensive care beds, drugs are running out. “ EC warning to political parties The Election Commission wrote to all political parties last week and warned that it “would not hesitate to ban public meetings, rallies of defaulting candidates, star activists or political leaders” if the COVID guidelines -19 were not tracked during the remaining phases of the West Bengal elections. “It is well known that in recent weeks cases of Covid are being reported in large numbers. However, cases of electoral meetings / campaigns have been brought to the attention of the commission, where the standards of social distancing, the wearing of masks have been flouted in defiance of the directives of the commission, ”the EC said in a letter. “In doing so, the political parties and the candidates expose themselves as well as the public participating in these electoral meetings to the serious danger of infection”, he added. The polling station also put in place restrictions on election campaigns between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. and extended the period of silence to 72 hours from the usual 48 hours, for the remaining phases of the Bengal Assembly elections. western.







