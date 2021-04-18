100 days without Trump on Twitter: a nation marches more calmly





That calming sound Gary Cavalli hears coming from Twitter these days? It is the sound of silence in particular, the silence of former President Donald Trump.

My blood pressure dropped 20 points, said Cavalli, 71, whose obsessive hatred of Trump ended for good when Twitter permanently banned the former president in January. Not having to read his latest dishonest tweets has made my life so much happier.

It seems like just yesterday, or maybe a lifetime ago, that Trump walked through the halls of Twitter like he owned the place, praising himself and denigrating his enemies in an endless stream of evil CAPITAL DIATRIBES. punctuated, creative and contested it has inflamed, delighted and terrified the nation to varying degrees. It all ended on January 8, two days after a crowd excited by his inflammatory words stormed the U.S. Capitol in an ill-conceived effort to overturn the presidential election results.

One hundred days have now passed since the ban began, a move that has raised questions of free speech and censorship in the age of social media, has upset pro-Trump Republicans and further enraged a former president who still refuses to accept the fact that he lost the election.

To many detractors of former presidents, the lack of a daily barrage of anxiety-provoking presidential verbiage seems closer to a return to normal than anything else (so far) in 2021.

I legitimately slept better with him on Twitter, said Mario Marval, 35, program director and Air Force veteran in the Cincinnati area. It made me think about how much of a void he had become in my attention.

For Matt Leece, 29, a music teacher in Bloomsburg, Pa., The suspension of Twitter was akin to wiping the air: it’s like living in a city perpetually suffocated by smog, and suddenly one day you yourself. wake up and the sky is blue, the birds are singing and you can finally take a full, non-toxic breath.

Yet for millions of Trump’s followers, his silence meant the loss of their favorite champion and greatest weapon in their fight against the left.

I miss her strong, conservative and opinionated voice on Twitter, said Kelly Clobes, 39, a southern Wisconsin business leader. Other people were allowed to have freedom of speech and to express themselves, and they were not banned. Unless you’re doing it at all levels, you shouldn’t be doing it to him.

Even in a forum known to turn small differences into outright hostility, Trump’s Twitter thread was unique. There was its volume. From 2009, when he posted his first tweet (Be sure to stay tuned and watch Donald Trump on Late Night with David Letterman as he presents the Top Ten List tonight!), As of January 8 of this year, when he posted his last (To anyone who asked, I won’t go to the inauguration on Jan.20), Trump tweeted more than 56,000 times, according to an online archive of his posts. He tweeted some mornings in the office so often that it was hard to believe he was doing anything else.

Then there were the presidential tweets themselves.

The one where he predicted that if he fought against Joe Biden, Biden would fall hard and fast, crying all the time. The one where he called Meryl Streep one of Hollywood’s most overrated actresses. The one where he accused former President Barack Obama of bugging him. The one where he boasted that his nuclear button was much bigger and more powerful than that of Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader. (And my button works! He added.)

Love him or hate him, it was impossible to ignore Trumps’ Twitter feed, which flowed from the platform straight into the psyche of nations. His tweets have been quoted, analyzed, dissected, praised, and ridiculed in the news media and on the internet, often featuring people I can’t believe have said these conversations. For his opponents, there was a frenetic quality to the exercise, a sort of masochistic urge to read tweets in order to feel outrage.

Seth Norrholm, associate professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and expert on post-traumatic stress disorder, said Twitter gave Trump a 24-hour forum to express his contempt and anger, a direct channel . of his Internet identifier. Every time he used capital letters, Norrholm said, it was as if an attacker was shouting humiliating statements at the American people.

While out of sight, out of mind works really well for a lot of people in helping them move forward, he continued, Trump has refused to go quietly. Indeed, he set up a sort of presidential office-in-exile in Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, emerging intermittently to issue statements on quasi-presidential letterhead and deride Republicans. which he considers insufficiently faithful.

It’s like you’re in a new relationship with the current administration, but every once in a while the ex-partner pops up to remind you that I’m still here that he’s not completely gone and that he lives in the basement, Norrholm said. What will happen over the next couple of years is that you will hear rumblings from the basement. We don’t know if hell is emerging or not, or if it’s just some guy in the basement making noise.

But how important is noise? Many Republicans still seem to cling to Trumps every word. But others say that without Twitter or even the presidency, his voice has become almost helpless, just as Alpha, the terrifying Doberman pinscher in the movie Up, becomes ridiculous when his electronic voice malfunctions, forcing him to speak with Mickey Mouse. – like the voice of someone who inhaled too much helium.

He doesn’t conduct himself in a logical and disciplined manner to implement a plan, anti-Trump Republican lawyer George Conway said of the former president. Instead, he tries to scream as loud as he can, but the problem is he’s in the basement, and so it’s like a squeaky mouse.

Not everyone agrees, of course. Even some people who are not fans of the Trump language say the ban on Twitter was outright censorship, depriving the country of an important political voice.

Ronald Johnson, a 63-year-old retailer from Wisconsin who voted for Trump in November, said Twitter had foolishly turned into a villain in the fight.

What it does is make people sympathetic to the idea that there is someone “who is” being “abused by Big Tech,” Johnson said. Although he does not miss the outrageous language past presidents, he said, it was a mistake to deny his supporters the chance to hear what he has to say.

And many Trump fans miss him desperately, in part because their identities are so closely tied to his.

Last month, a plaintive tweet from Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, who lamented the absence of Trumps from the platform, was liked more than 66,000 times. It also inspired a return to the kind of brawl Trump used to stir up on Twitter, as outraged anti-Trumps walked in to let Giuliani know exactly what he could do with his opinion.

It’s exactly that sort of thing, the punch between right and left, the rapid escalation (or devolution) in insults and outrage so often unleashed by Trump that provoked Cavalli, a former sports writer and director. sportsman associated with Stanford. University, to quit Twitter just before the election. He would spend an hour or two a day on the platform, often working himself in a frenzy of posting sarcastic replies to the President’s tweets.

When he called Kayleigh McEnany, the president’s press secretary, a bimbo, Twitter briefly suspended him.

I thought, maybe God is sending me a message here, and that’s something I shouldn’t be doing, he said. So I quit. His wife was happy; he tried to channel his pent-up indignation by writing letters to the editor of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Joe Walsh, a former Trump-backing Republican congressman who is now an anti-Trump radio host, said that even some people who hate the former president are suffering from some sort of withdrawal, their lives are running out now that Trump does. is no longer there. to serve as a nasty foil for their grievances.

I completely understand how cool and trendy to say, I’m going to ignore the old guy, there’s a lot of performance art around that, but a lot of people miss out on being able to chase him down or talk about him all. days, he said. Were all so tribal and we want to choose our tribes, and Trump made that line really easy. Where are you on the Bidens infrastructure plan? It’s a little more nuanced.

