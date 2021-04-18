PM Imran will inaugurate the Margalla Avenue project on Monday





Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will inaugurate the 32 km Margalla Avenue project on Monday.

According to the details, the chairman of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, in a series of his tweets, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will carry out tomorrow the revolution of the Islamabad Margalla highway connecting M1 at Murree Road (bypassing BharaKahu).

He wrote:

The Prime Minister insha’ALLAH, Imran Khan, will execute tomorrow the first stage of the Islamabad Margalla #MargallaAvenue highway connecting the M1 to the Murree road (bypassing BharaKahu). The 1st phase connects GT Road to E-10 and Const Avenue with Murree Road bypassing BharaKahu.

– Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 18, 2021

Faisal Javed Khan informed that Margalla Avenue is part of the Islamabads master plan prepared in 1960 but has not yet been able to be built.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was going to carry out this project on its own.

He wrote:

#MargallaAvenue is part of the Islamabads master plan prepared in 1960 but it has not yet been able to be built. CDA will run this project on its own. Once a bankrupt organization, CDA has grown financially under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

– Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 18, 2021

It should be noted that the current government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has decided to build this road from Sangjani region on GT road to Satra Meel.

Previously, the board of directors of the ADC had decided to carry out this project through the ministry of Defense.

The council said that there are certain strategic communication and defense infrastructure and facilities located in various parts of the alignment of this project, therefore, it should be carried out by the Ministry of Defense.

