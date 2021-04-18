Ukraine-Turkey cooperation has its limits | Middle East News

On April 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Istanbul to participate in the ninth meeting of the Turkish-Ukrainian High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The main purpose of his visit was to seek Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support against Russia, a more urgent priority than trade and investment.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has felt the heat. Since the end of March, Moscow has been gathering troops on the Ukrainian-Russian border. According to Kiev, there are currently around 40,000 Russian troops in the region, not far from the front lines in the Donbass, and the same number in Crimea which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

While Zelenskys’ first port of call is the United States, it also has good reason to rely on Turkey. Ankara refuses to recognize the annexation of Crimea and offers rhetorical support to Ukraine. In a joint statement, Erdogan and Zelensky pledged to continue coordinating measures aimed at [..] the disoccupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The wording matches their last joint statement in October 2020, when the two leaders met in Turkey.

Erdogan has also re-engaged in the so-called Crimean Platform launched by Kiev and backed by the Biden administration, which aims to put pressure on Russia. Turkey intends to use the foreign policy initiative to channel economic aid to the Crimean Tatars in the border regions of the peninsula.

There is substance in the Ukraine-Turkey relationship, not just great rhetoric. In 2019, Kiev purchased 12 Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the very weapon system that gave Turkish allies the edge on the battlefields of Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. General Ruslan Khomchak, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has confirmed his intention to acquire five more.

The two countries have long been discussing joint defense production, with Turkey benefiting from Ukrainian industries cut off from the Russian market and Ukraine having access to drone technology.

The Turkish government is further exploiting its ties with Ukraine to engage the United States. While the reset that Erdogan is probing with the West is bearing fruit on the EU, the Bidens team has so far ignored the Ankaras overtures. Washington does not take at face value the arguments that Turkey is the only power ready and willing to curb Muscovite expansionism, whether in Libya, Syria or the South Caucasus. Erdogans’ double act with Putin left a lasting negative impression across the Atlantic.

Today, growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine offer Turkey an opportunity to reinvigorate its ties with America and the rest of NATO after a lull. On the eve of the Erdogan-Zelensky summit, Turkish authorities announced that two American destroyers, the USS Donald Cook and the USS Roosevelt, were heading for the Black Sea.

The Pentagon was much less enthusiastic, noting that such deployments were part of NATO’s regular rotation system. Eventually, the United States canceled the shipping of the ships. Bidens’ team opted for imposing a new round of sanctions on Russia, linked to interference in US politics rather than Ukraine, instead of strengthening the US military presence in the region. .

Turkey is therefore unlikely to take the risk of a head-on collision with Russia over Ukraine. At the joint press conference with Zelensky, Erdogan called for the de-escalation of the Black Sea. There is no indication that Turkey is ready to raise the bar, sending direct military assistance to the front lines, as it did in Nagorno-Karabakh or Libya last year.

He is unable to tip the balance of power in Kiev’s favor and, moreover, could face serious consequences. On April 12, the Russian government announced that it was suspending scheduled and charter flights to Turkey until June 1 due to concerns over COVID-19. The move, which is reminiscent of Moscow’s lobbying campaign during the 2015-16 jet crisis, could have been prompted by genuine concerns about the pandemic, but it also sent a clear message.

As Konstantin Kosachev, vice-president of the Federal Council (the upper house of legislatures) commented on Facebook, avoiding visits to Turkey would be a really powerful response from [Russian] company to statements by a national leader who invites Russians on vacation relying on their love for the warm sea and not for their homeland.

More importantly, Ukraine itself does not appear to be in escalation mode. Despite all the points of the finger coming from the Russian side, Zelensky does not beat the drum of war and does not gather troops in the east. This would clearly be counterproductive, as it would give credit to Moscows’ account of the staging of provocations in Kiev or, worse, provide a pretext for an attack. On the contrary, the Ukrainian president is trying to build diplomatic support.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Brussels last week for a series of NATO consultations where Ukraine was on the agenda. There he also met Kyiv Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Alliance would project unity, but probably would not overreact to the sounds of Russian sabers.

Turkey’s comings and goings with Ukraine tell us something important about its strategy vis-à-vis Russia. Despite all its bluster, Ankara is ensuring that competition with Moscow does not spiral out of control. Erdogan may be much less risk averse than the former custodians of Turkish foreign policy, but he is aware that the confrontation with the Russians on the Donbass or the Crimea comes with a lot of costs and little if any gains.

With the odds against it, Turkey’s best option is the smooth balance: to simultaneously cooperate with Russia in the post-Soviet space, hide behind NATO’s deterrent shield, and establish security ties with it. Azerbaijan, Georgia or Ukraine. As in 2014, Ankara will seek to avoid conflict without losing face.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.