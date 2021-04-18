Indonesia Total receives 62.5 million Sinovacs up to stage 8





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesiareceived a total of 62.5 millioncorona vaccine from a manufacturer of a Chinese company, Sinovacuntil the delivery of the eighth stage, Sunday (18/4). Tens of millions of Siovac vaccines consist of 3 million doses of raw materials and finished products. More recently, Indonesia received 6 million bulk raw materials for the Sinovac vaccine on Sunday (4/18) afternoon.

“We have imported 6 million bulk vaccines from Sinovac China, which is part of the 140 million bulk vaccines we will receive this year,” Health Minister BudiGunadiSadikin said on Sunday in an official statement on the account. YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat (18/4). Budi further explained that of the 46 million total bulk products that resulted in around 22 million doses of the vaccine, it was distributed in a number of regions. “In a month to come, we will be able to produce an additional 20 million doses of biopharmaceutical production for the arrival of this bulk vaccine,” Budi added again. Previously, in the seventh phase of acceptance last March, 16 million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrived in Indonesia. Millions of vaccine doses are vaccine raw materials that must be reprocessed at the Biofarma facility in Bandung, West Java. At the same time, on Wednesday (14/4), Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed optimism that the government could inject the Covid-19 vaccine to 70 million people until next July. “Later in July, our goal is that at least 70 million of our population must have been vaccinated. Later, the curve will appear to decrease in July when vaccinations reach 70 million people,” Jokowi said in a speech. at the Regional Chiefs Coordination Meeting in 2021., streamed on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel. Jokowi said the vaccination complements the government’s efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to vaccine injections, the government is stepping up the implementation of Micro PPKM and the application of health protocols. The government is targeting the Covid-19 vaccination at 181.5 million people by the end of 2021. But as of Saturday (17/4), vaccination participants have only reached 10.8 million people . Of these, only about 5.8 million people received two doses of the vaccine. Here are 7 Covid-19 vaccines that will be released in the country on the basis of a decree from the Minister of Health. (CNN Indonesia / Timothy Loen) Here are 7 Covid-19 vaccines that will be released in the country on the basis of a decree from the Minister of Health. (CNN Indonesia / Timothy Loen) To date, the total vaccines received by Indonesia include 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, 1.11 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 59.5 million doses of bulk or raw materials from Sinovac. In more detail, the first phase of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Indonesia on December 6, 2020, totaling 1.2 million doses of the vaccine. The second phase, on December 31, 2020, up to 1.8 million doses of Sinovac vaccine. Then on January 12, 15 million Sinovac raw materials or bulk arrived in Indonesia. One month later, on February 2, 2021, there were 11 million doses of Sinovac with details of 10 million raw materials, plus 1 million overfills or semi-finished materials. In the fifth stage, 10 million doses of Sinovac raw material arrived in Indonesia on March 2, 2021. The sixth stage, 1.1 million doses of finished products Astrazeneca on March 8, 2021. The seventh stage, 16 million doses, including 1.5 million surcharges in the form of raw materials imported on March 25, 2021. (isa / nma)



