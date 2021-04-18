Britain’s Labor Party worries about Boris Johnson’s visit to India amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid India witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infection, the British Labor Party has warned the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson against a visit to New Delhi. Johnson is expected to meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on April 25. The meeting which was announced earlier this month is expected to set a roadmap for 2030 following a revitalized UK-India relationship.

According to a report by The Independent, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Steve Reed criticized the Tory leader for not hosting the meeting virtually. I do not see why the Prime Minister cannot conduct his business through Zoom, he told Parliament. Reeds ‘position was also echoed by British actor David Schneider, who in a tweet linked Johnsons’ visit to India’s absence from the Red List countries. Sharing the news of Johnsons’ visit to India, he tweeted, If only there was a way to find out why India is not on the travel red list despite the number of cases rising to 200,000 per day. and a dangerous new variant already in the UK and oh. ..

However, the country’s environment secretary, George Eustice, defended the prime minister’s decision. Asked about Johnsons’ visit to India, by presenter Sophie Ridge, he felt that public health came first, but that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be professional visits. “

India under the second wave

Since the start of the pandemic, India has reported more than 14,788,003 cases and 177,150 deaths. Besides the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, lawmakers have also expressed concerns about a recent variant of the virus that was first identified in India. The mutant has already infected more than 70 people on British soil.

Boris Johnson’s trip to India is seen as a step towards strengthening India-UK relations, with the two sides on the verge of agreeing on a ‘2030 roadmap’. Vision 2030 is for revitalized and dynamic connections between people; revival of trade, investment and technological collaboration; enhanced defense and security cooperation and closer engagement on regional issues – including the Indian Ocean region and the Indo-Pacific region. The India-UK partnership for climate action, clean energy and healthcare aims for mutual benefit and a better world, he added.

