Op-Ed: We don’t need a new cold war with China

Has a new Cold War, that between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, begun? The rhetoric coming out of Washington, amplified by hawkish media comments, seems to take a Second Cold War as a given, which can even be hailed.

If the Second Cold War looms, how will it compare to its predecessor? Does the term Cold War correctly describe the competition we are in right now? Or could the rebirth of the term itself represent a potentially fatal misstep?

The First Cold War, dating from 1947, was centered on geopolitical competition with an ideological overlay. The so-called free world, led by the United States, opposed the Communist bloc led by the Soviets. Whatever the fleeting appeal of Marxism-Leninism, this competition has never been a fight between equals. While the outcome may not have been predetermined, the West has enjoyed enormous political, economic and technological advantages that have only increased when communist regimes have broken the promises of socialism.

However, even though the Cold War died down in the late 1980s, the mechanism the United States created to wage it continued to hum. As expressed by an Imperial presidency, the size of the Pentagon’s budget, inexplicable intelligence agencies, a corruption-inducing military-industrial complex, a sprawling network of bases, unsavory allies and a penchant for armed intervention in abroad, the routines of the Cold War have persisted. The red threat may have disappeared with the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, but the device designed to counter this threat has endured.

As much or more than a declared commitment to democracy and human rights, the United States today is defined by this apparatus. In short, as Washington prepares to take on China, the national security state looks forward to the future.

Americans should find such a prospect deeply disturbing. After all, what we have done so far to reorient the routines of the Cold War has cost the United States dearly, squandering American power and contributing to internal dysfunction. The wreckage resulting from US military efforts after 9/11, for example, has yet to be counted. But we can say the same for sure: the trillions of dollars wasted and thousands of lives destroyed are gone for good, with little to show in return. That alone should give Americans pause before accepting a cold war with China as inevitable.

Recall that at the start of the First Cold War, the United States occupied an extremely advantageous world position. Apart from Washington’s well-established ability to wage war, these advantages have since diminished or disappeared altogether. The ambitions displayed by the Biden administrations, centered on repairing a badly frayed social fabric, amount to a tacit admission of this fact. President Biden can rebuild better or he can court a confrontation with China. The days when the United States could do both are long gone.

Also note that China is not the Soviet Union. Xi Jinping’s thought does not represent an exportable ideology. Unlike the Soviet rulers who denounced capitalism, the Chinese rulers embrace it, demonstrating a remarkable ability to exploit the market to create wealth. The Soviet economy produced virtually nothing that American consumers wanted to buy. Today, China produces almost anything that American consumers want to buy, which we do with money pleasantly lent by Chinese banks.

In Washington, denouncing Beijing’s authoritarianism can be a good line of applause. And Americans have good reason to be annoyed when Beijing comes back pointing out our own shortcomings. Yet the reality is that our two nations are interdependent on each other, and not just economically. As long as we share the same planet, this will undoubtedly remain the case, a point that climate change will surely bring home. There is no acceptable alternative to mutual coexistence.

Embarking on a new cold war will create barriers to coexistence, inevitably centering Sino-US relations on military competition and confrontation, possibly for decades to come. Taiwan and the South China Sea hint at potential dangers. Only those who ignore the real dangers and devastation of the First Cold War could welcome such a prospect.

The reactivation of Cold War references stifles the imagination when fresh thinking is needed most. In the days and years to come, managing US-China relations will undoubtedly be a delicate proposition, requiring more wisdom and insight than the Washington establishment has shown in recent years. Calling this relationship the centerpiece of a new cold war can benefit the national security state and its servants. But it will not benefit the American people.

We have entered a new era in world history and in the history of the United States. Retiring to a past whose memories are not well known is not a viable option.

Andrew Bacevich is president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.