Government must convince IMF to ease lending conditions as more taxes ruin the economy





LAHORE – The Chairman of the Businessmen’s Panel of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar, opposed the government’s commitment with the IMF to increase taxes by $ 1, 27 trillion rupees in the upcoming budget, suggesting the economics team to convince the lender to relax its terms so that the government can continue its pro-growth strategies through certain incentives for the industry.

“We fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan who plans to approach the IMF for a relaxation of its lending conditions as the country sees disruption in the near future due to the resurgence of the corona infection. In fact, the government is in a difficult position because it cannot grow the economy quickly through trade and industry incentives if it is to implement the IMF’s stringent stabilization policies, ”he said. declared the former president of the FPCCI.

According to reports, the government has pledged to the IMF to continue increasing the tax on petroleum products to the maximum level this year to collect more than Rs510 billion, instead of the budgeted target of Rs450 billion. The oil tax target for next year has been set at over Rs 600 billion, while the provinces have pledged to provide a cash surplus of Rs 570 billion to the federal government and the increase to 730 billion rupees. He called it very unfortunate for trade and industry that the government has also promised the IMF that it will continue to make electricity tariff adjustments next year on a quarterly and annual basis via Nepra, pushing up prices. electricity price of almost Rs 5 per unit in the last quarter of 2020-21. The government has also pledged to make adjustments to the gas tariff and not to consider tax exemption for the industry in the future, which will hit Pakistan’s economy hard.

The former FPCCI chief said the country’s economy was suffering unprecedented damage under the government’s controversial deal with the International Monetary Fund as it wreaked havoc on the industry by triggering a series tsunami of unbearable rise in utility prices. The government has also indebted Pakistan to the point of crisis and has now brought us into a situation where the central bank is being made totally irresponsible to the Pakistani parliament, which does not seem healthy. The government must give the SBP reasonable autonomy to do monetary policy, but not open the county to the ups and downs of international capital and its dictation, he said.

Mian Anjum Nisar said the tax collection target for the Federal Revenue Council in next year’s budget was committed to 5.96 trillion rupees against 4.69 trillion rupees revised for the fiscal year in Classes. About 500 billion rupees will be generated by additional taxes thanks to the general sales tax and a reform of the personal income tax with the federal budget 2021-2022, which does not correspond to the realities on the ground. Under the deal, the government would also reduce the current year’s development program to 1.169 trillion rupees from the budgeted target of 1.32 trillion rupees, resulting in slow growth and unemployment in the country. .

What business people are seeing today is a very disturbing collapse with no corresponding ability to raise direct taxes or widen the tax net. As a result, we are currently totally exposed to debt, impoverishment and bad governance on an epic scale, he said. Criticizing the government’s economic policies, the chairman of the BMP said the country’s total debt had reached 44 trillion rupees, or about 90 percent of GDP, while circular debt would likely reach 4.6 trillion rupees in 2023, with l foreign direct investment (FDI). ) down 30% and the World Bank’s GDP growth forecast of just 1.3% this year, the lowest in the region.

The Chairman of the Businessmen Panel said that during the pre-Covid period, the economy was on the right track with a growth rate of 2.4% until March 2020. However, after May 2020, it saw a decline 1.5%, with resources being diverted to the mitigation and containment of Covid-19. In the current situation and in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic, growth is projected at 1.5% of GDP and inflation will remain volatile.

He stressed the need for structural reforms as well as broadening the tax base through ambitious tax policies and broad-based tax structural reforms for high economic growth and generations of jobs.

