NasDem responds to Rapsel problem Ali becomes Jokowi’s new minister





Jakarta – Members of the DPR of the NasDem faction, Muhammad Rapsel Ali, facing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a few days ago in the midst of the problems reshuffle cabinet. Party NasDem admitted he was not encouraging Rapsel to become a minister. “If NasDem can’t push people, negotiate with people. Thus, the will of the president will then see who is the right person to help him, ”NasDem deputy chief Ahmad Ali told reporters on Sunday (4/18/2021). Ali answered the question of whether Rapsel Ali was facing Jokowi regarding the post of Minister of Investment. Ali himself was proud if there were more NasDem executives appointed by Jokowi to take ministerial positions. If that happens, according to Ali, Jokowi considers NasDem executives to be competent. “So if later there are NasDem cadres, thank God. Yes, as a party, vice president, I am proud that NasDem cadres are considered competent to hold positions,” Ali said. In addition, Ali pointed out reshuffle cabinet is not like buying and selling vegetables. Therefore, he said, NasDem’s position was to follow President Jokowi’s wishes. “Publish reshuffle it is the domain of the president. This is not a veg business, patch here, change that, don’t. That’s all, if the principle of NasDem is as we have always explained, we will follow what the president wants. So we are fully aware that this is the domain of the president, not us, ”Ali said. As is known, a member of the NasDem DPR faction, Muhammad Rapsel Ali, came to the palace to meet with President Jokowi amid the reshuffle issue. Rapsel admitted his name was Jokowi. Rapsel, who is also Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s son-in-law, said the conversation was relaxed. He and Jokowi chatted about the Mandalika racing team. Based on the information received, there was a discussion relating to the Ministry of Investment involving Rapsel Ali. Asked if the Investment Ministry position was offered, Rapsel Ali said the discussion was not specific. “Not specific Hmm. Yes, thank you my God, ”Rapsel said when contacted on Friday (4/16). See also “ Agriculture Minister’s name driven by reshuffle issues, NasDem sure their framework is working well ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (zak / gbr)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos