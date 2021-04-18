Pakistan targets Holocaust to appease far-right anti-French Islamists

In a cycle that has now become common under many far-right Islamist regimes, whenever an extremist group claims to be “offended” by a Western country, the regime attacks the Jews and the Holocaust. In the latest incident, Pakistani leader Imran Khan likened “negative comments on the Holocaust” to “abuse of our prophet” and called on Western countries to make criticism of the prophet illegal. Khan met with senior Holocaust denier Mahathir Mohammed, the former Malaysian leader, and Khan does not actually condemn Holocaust denial.

I also call on Western governments that have banned negative commentary on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those who willfully spread their hateful message against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH. – Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) April 17, 2021

The recent controversy began when the far-right Pakistani Islamist supremacist political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik launched protests in Pakistan against France. France has told its citizens to flee Pakistan. The attacks on France are entirely invented and are commonly used in Muslim countries that have far-right governments to encourage extremism. For example, last year Turkey also attacked France, claiming it had “insulted the prophet” leading to several terrorist attacks in France. Last October, a student at a French school lied to her classmates, claiming that a teacher had “insulted” Islam and that the teacher had been beheaded. Then, in response to the beheading, rather than condemning the attack, Turkey mobilized its extremists to attack France. Riots and anti-French demonstrations took place in the Muslim world under the entirely false claim that “the prophet had been insulted”.

To return to France, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the Holocaust last year. Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah also used Holocaust denial last year to return to France because she was not “sensitive” to religious sentiments. He noted that France had sued “the philosopher Roger Garaudy, who wrote a book challenging the myths of the so-called Holocaust”. Former Malaysian President of Holocaust deniers Mahathir Mohamad, a former guest at Oxford, Cambridge and Columbia University, where his denials and anti-Semitic comments have been lenient, asserted that “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people ”.

The Iranian regime has also pushed Holocaust denial to turn against Europe for insulting Muslims. In 2006, the Iranian regime held a Holocaust denial cartoon competition to take revenge on anti-Islam cartoons in Denmark.

Now the cycle has started again. Whenever far-right Islamists are angry with Europe for insults, it is the Holocaust that needs to be brought up. Most far-right Islamist groups rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood openly deny the Holocaust. Imran Khan, a former cricketer who was once married to a woman who was partly Jewish, did not actually acknowledge Holocaust denial in his tweet. He wrote: “I also call on Western governments that have banned any negative commentary on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those who deliberately spread their message of hatred against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH.

The tone of his tweet, like the comments of other far-right Islamist leaders, is to try to downplay the Holocaust, as he puts it “negative comments on the Holocaust”, in order to come back to European governments . European countries and their collaborators perpetrated the Holocaust. The same countries are those where today there are sometimes caricatures offensive to Muslims. It is not clear why the Islamist far right, which denies the Holocaust at home, always seeks to elevate the Holocaust, whenever it is offended by the same Western countries where the Holocaust took place. These countries like Pakistan, which outlaw blasphemy at home, neither proscribe nor prohibit Holocaust denial. They claim it is hypocritical of some European countries that ban Holocaust denial not to ban offensive comments about Muslims. However, they are not arguing that they should also ban Holocaust denial in Iran, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia. On the contrary, they claim that Holocaust denial is “free speech” at home.

The Malaysian leader, for example, has been invited to many leading Western universities to push for Holocaust denial. “Why can’t I say something against the Jews,” he told Columbia University. He wanted his “freedom of speech” to attack Jews and the Holocaust, but then complains about “freedom of speech” in places like France which allows cartoons insulting the prophet. None of Khan’s leaders in Mahathir, Erdogan and Ahmadinejad argued that Holocaust denial should be banned in their country as well as blasphemy. Instead, their argument is that blasphemy should be banned in Europe and that they should have the right to free speech denying the Holocaust.

In general, the cycle of these groups is to encourage Holocaust denial as they see offensive comments against Islam in Europe. It doesn’t hurt the feelings of most people in Europe, but rather targets Jews. This is because these groups are systematically anti-Jewish and their interest is not to hurt the feelings of Europeans in revenge for their hurt feelings regarding their faith, but rather to justify hatred of Jews as a response. Khan in Pakistan claimed that extremists in Europe had engaged in Islamophobia and racist slurs “to hurt and hurt 1.3 billion Muslims”. The answer: Attack the Holocaust, which extremists in Europe did to 6 million Jews. How to reduce respect for the Holocaust falls to France or to the Europeans, where the Holocaust denial comes from, is not clear. None of the far-right leaders, from Khan to the Malaysian rulers and those of Turkey and Iran, has ever recognized the Holocaust and has never respected the Jews, the Jewish suffering or the genocide of the Jews. They use hatred of Jews to respond to European insults against Islam.

Pakistan claims that insults to Islam amount to Holocaust denial, but the same Pakistan does not forbid Holocaust denial. The only time Khan has mentioned the Holocaust is to come back to France and set his base on fire at home, not to acknowledge it.