Politics
The Observer’s point of view on Joe Bidens’ sanctions against Russia | Joe biden
In a respect, the punitive measures imposed on Russia last week by the Biden administration is an attempt to clean up the mess left by Donald Trump. Question after question, such as Russian interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections and cyber attacks and hacks by US government agencies and businesses, the former president did not take swift retaliation or any action at all.
Trump has questioned Russia’s responsibility for these and other hostile acts, contradicting the findings of intelligence agencies in the Americas. He has consistently refused to criticize Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, for his support for the murderous Syrian regime, the poisonings of Salisbury in 2018 and the persecution of opposition activist Alexei Navalny.
One of the great unsolved mysteries of his presidency is why Trump behaved in such a servile and subservient manner to Putin, a malicious and unapologetic adversary of the United States. Like the Mafia boss he looks like, did Putin have some sort of personal hold on Trump? We hope the answers to this puzzle emerge over time.
What is certain is that Joe Biden, successor to Trumps, does not feel such constraints. As Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden led a futile attempt to reset relations with Moscow. In the process he won what he said was revealing glimpse into Putin’s soul. He didn’t have one, Biden told him to his face at a Kremlin meeting in 2011. Putin allegedly took that as a compliment.
Putin is obviously less satisfied with the latest sanctions, which include diplomatic expulsions, measures targeting companies involved in cyberespionage, and a ban on US banks from buying new Russian sovereign debt. Moscow quickly retaliated with its own expulsions. He accused Britain, which publicly applauded the American movements, of clumsily dancing to the tune of Washington.
Explaining his action, Biden cited a long list of American grievances, most of which date back to the Trump era or earlier. But as the unrepentant reaction of the Russians shows, it would be a mistake to think that these problems are a thing of the past. Just as Putin tested Obama in 2014 with his illegal annexation of Crimea, for example, he is now testing Biden with renewed military reinforcement at Ukraine’s borders.
If anything, Putin’s behavior, judged from a Western point of view, becomes more aggressive. Whether or not he invades Ukraine or incites more separatist violence in the Donbass, he has already succeeded, to some extent, in destabilizing the democratically elected government in Kiev and in highlighting United States-Europe Divisions within NATO.
The crackdown on the opposition network led by Navalny, who is effectively tortured in prison, reflects Putin’s contempt for open government and human rights concerns. The same goes for his developing alliance with autocratic Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who shares his animosity with the West.
The momentum towards a dangerous confrontation between the United States and its allies, on the one hand, and the authoritarian Chinese and Russian regimes is undoubtedly increasing. Biden faces many hot spots, including Taiwan and the Black Sea. A White House meeting with the Japanese prime minister on Friday underscored his efforts to bolster Western defenses.
Yet Biden is not Ronald Reagan, simplistically bent on defeating evil empires. While punishing Russia, he invited Putin to a summit on neutral ground to iron out their differences or at least defuse them. The United States is not seeking to initiate a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable and predictable relationship, he said.
At the same time, John Kerry, climate envoy from Bidens, visited Shanghai, search for enhanced Chinese cooperation ahead of the global climate summit in Bidens this week. The disagreements over Hong Kong and Xinjiang have been temporarily put aside. Bidens’ pragmatic and lucid approach, while unsatisfactory in some respects, has the merit, at least in theory, of avoiding head-on collisions between super-states.
In reality, Putin and Xi will not change their ways. The challenge is to find constructive ways to work with them while upholding Western democratic values and security.
