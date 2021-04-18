Need your help: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi amid Covid crisis





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to call for better oxygen supplies and beds for Covid-19 patients in the capital, where a record rise in infections threatened to overwhelm the health infrastructure during the second wave of the disease, said a senior official in the chief ministers’ office. The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is extremely serious. There is a severe shortage of Covid-19 beds and oxygen supply. At our level, we do everything possible. We need your help. Delhi central government hospitals collectively have around 10,000 beds, of which 1,800 are reserved for Covid-19. In view of the gravity of the situation, I ask you to reserve at least 7,000 beds for Covid-19 patients. There is also a severe shortage of oxygen supply. Please arrange oxygen for Delhi, said the letter, of which HT saw a copy. He said Delhi has reported 25,500 new cases of Covid-19, a record number of infections in a 24-hour period. The state currently has 3,148 vacant beds against a total capacity of 17,609, and only 76 vacant intensive care units against a total of 4,139, as of Sunday afternoon, according to government records. According to the health department bulletin, 24,375 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the previous 24-hour cycle reported on Saturday. Kejriwal also acknowledged the help received from the Center so far, but added that more was needed. I have informed Dr Harsh Vardhan (Union Minister of Health) and Mr Amit Shah (Union Minister of Interior) of the matter. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is providing 500 intensive care beds in Delhi. Thank you. I would be grateful if you could make 1,000 intensive care beds. So far, we have received tremendous help from the central government to tackle the pandemic. I hope you will help us on the aforementioned issues, his letter said. Kejriwal sent the letter to PM Modi shortly after expressing concerns about the shortage of oxygen supplies and intensive care beds in the capital in a video message, while noting that the positivity rate had risen to about 30%, from 24% in a day and to just 100 intensive care units. beds are currently available in the capital. Over the next two to three days, the Delhi government plans to add 6,000 beds to existing Covid-19 healthcare facilities at Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Soami Satsang Beas premises and schools. He was also busy arranging high-flow oxygen beds for patients, the chief minister added. At the start of last week, the Delhi government designated 14 large private hospitals as dedicated Covid facilities, sparking protests from private hospitals. The government on Wednesday revised the order allowing hospitals to use 10-30% of their beds to provide emergency care as well as follow-up treatment to some of their patients, reducing the number of accumulated beds from 4,337 to 3,553 .

