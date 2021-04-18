Hotel companies urge Boris Johnson to stick to reopening roadmap: CityAM





Some of Britain’s biggest hotel companies have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stick to the current plan to ease lockdown restrictions. In an open letter, pub and restaurant bosses said two-thirds of establishments were unable to open outdoors as of April 12 and none were breaking even. Read more: Charlie Mullins, London’s most famous plumber: bring a vaccine passport or pay £ 100 for a burger They called on the prime minister to maintain the domestic reopening schedule on May 17, saying the roadmap should not be derailed when talking about vaccine passports. We need to be guided by data, not dates and the data indicates that it is safe to now confirm the reopening of Inner Hospitality on May 17th and the lifting of all social distancing restrictions on hospitality on the 21st. June, wrote the signatories. This is vital because government support for hospitality then diminishes, and without it many businesses will not be viable. The letter, published in the Sunday Telegraph, was signed by executives from companies such as The Restaurant Group, JD Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut, Fullers and Alton Towers, owner Merlin. Pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen for outdoor service last week and under current plans they will be able to resume indoor dining from May 17. The government hopes to lift all restrictions from June 21. Boris Johnson has insisted the roadmap will be determined by data, not dates, and pub bosses argue the risk of transmission in venues is limited. However, Public Health Englands Susan Hopkins warned that two or three weeks of data were needed before the impact of reopening the ads could be determined. As we let go of restrictions and people start moving again, transmission can occur. So people still need to take precautions, she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show. We really hope that the next step can take place as planned. The ministers are currently examining the potential use of vaccine passports for the reopening of reception facilities. Read more: Sports organizations support vaccine passports and Covid tests for return of live events The certificates would allow people to show that they have been vaccinated, tested negative, or are immune to infection within the previous six months. But the plans have aroused the ire of hotel bosses and opposition from more than 70 deputies.





