John Kerry apologizes for Donald Trumps renegade stance on climate crisis





U.S. Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry speaks at a press conference on April 18, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Mr Kerry has apologized for former President Donald Trumps’ renegade stance on climate change. (U.S. Embassy via Getty Images)

The Biden administration apologizes for America becoming a climate crisis renegade under former President Donald Trump, climate envoy John Kerry has said.

Speaking ahead of a global climate crisis summit this week which will be led by US President Joe Biden, Mr Kerry said the need to tackle the climate problem was extremely urgent.

The word urgent is fully applicable to the current crisis, as countries just aren’t doing the job, Mr Kerry said in an interview with Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

Even if we have done everything we planned to do in the Paris Agreement, Earth’s temperature will rise very significantly, perhaps by up to 3.7 degrees or more, the envoy said. the climate. And the reason for the real urgency now is because we haven’t done what we told ourselves to do in Paris, it’s actually heading towards 4 degrees or more.

It is more than catastrophic in the consequences on food production, water, habitability in various parts of the planet, melting ice, rising sea levels, warming – all consequences, has he said.

Noting the role of the United States in this regard, particularly with Mr. Trump having withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement – a decision Mr. Biden overturned on the first day of his tenure, Mr. Kerry presented apologizes for the actions of the old administration.

We’re so sorry for the past four years with a president who didn’t care about science and had no real reason to step down, but he was the only president in the world, the only leader in the world, to s ‘to be removed. [Paris] okay, Mr Kerry said.

President Biden said the first thing to do as president is to come back; we did it and now with this summit we are going to try to bring the nations to the table to do what we need to do to get the job done for future generations, he said. .

… This is why we are bringing nations together and sadly the United States has become a renegade over the past four years under President Trump’s non-leadership, but now we are back and are presenting a series of ‘very aggressive initiatives in order. to try to make up for lost time.

Mr Kerrys commented after learning that the United States and China, the world’s two biggest polluters, had struck a deal to commit to working with other countries to tackle the climate crisis.

They also come as Mr Biden prepares to summon world leaders for a two-day virtual summit on the crisis starting April 22.

