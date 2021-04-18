Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses ‘full confidence’ in the abilities of Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen. Photos: FilePM Imran Khan expresses full confidence in new Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen.PM met Tareen, other cabinet members and the PTI social media team two days ago. 6 to 7 percent, ”says Shaukat Tareen.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan recently had a meeting with the new Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, discussions took place on the economic situation of the country. Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar was also present with the PTI social media team.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his “full confidence” in Tareen’s abilities and said he had known him for 35 years.

“I am convinced that Shaukat Tareen will propose better planning for the further stability of the country’s economy,” the prime minister said.

Pakistan’s GDP growth must be at least 6-7%: Tareen

Speaking at the meeting, Shaukat Tareen said that based on his 49 years of experience in the economic sector, he knew what steps should be taken to steer the economy in the right direction.

“The country’s GDP growth should be at least 6-7 percent,” Shaukat Tareen said.

Responding to a question regarding the possible dismissal of the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Shaukat Tareen said the incumbent, Raza Baqir, had done an “excellent job in bringing reforms to the bank”.

“[Considering his performance] there is no chance of removing Baqir from his office, ”Tareen said.

It should be recalled that last week Prime Minister Imran Khan had – for the sixth time – reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Shaukat Tareen as the country’s new finance minister.

Tareen had replaced Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed the country’s finance minister in March when the prime minister replaced Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

As a result, Hammad Azhar was appointed Minister of Energy, replacing Omar Ayub.

