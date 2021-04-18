Covid-19: DMK chief Stalin urges PM Modi to send 20 lakh doses to Tamil Nadu

DMK Chairman MK Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order officials to immediately send 20 lakh of doses of Covid-19 vaccine ‘requisitioned’ by the Tamil Nadu government and secure supplies commensurate with the population of the state.

Given the rapid increase in the number of people infected with Covid-19, “ universal vaccination ” is the need of the hour to protect lives, the head of the DMK said in a letter to the Prime Minister and asked him to “ make a political decision quickly, ” above.

Tamil Nadu would need more vaccine doses than currently allocated to accomplish effective vaccinations, break the cycle of infection and flatten the curve, he said.

Now there was a “ huge vaccine shortage ” statewide and “ press reports ” suggest that people who visit government hospitals to get vaccinated are returning for lack of vaccines, Stalin said, the leader of the opposition.

Stalin asked Modi to step in and lead the ministry in charge of the matter “to deliver more Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to Tamil Nadu in proportion to the state’s population in addition to immediately sending 20 lakh vaccines (doses) as requisitioned by the state government. “

The Center should allow states to independently procure drugs, vaccines and medical supplies, as states affected by the pandemic could not wait for the Centre’s sign every time for “everyone”, he said. -he declares.

Tamil Nadu had reported 9,344 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 980,728. So far, “only 46.70 lakh people” have been vaccinated, of which 40.64 lakh have received the first dose and 6.05 lakh the second dose, he said. The Tamil Nadu Assembly ballot took place on April 6 and the counting of the votes is scheduled for May 2.