EDITORIAL: Stefanik has as much chance as Trump to be elected governor of NY | Editorial





President Donald Trump introduced U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik in 2018 before signing the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act at Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field at Fort Drum. Many voters in the north of the country love the way Stefanik applauded and defended Trump, but many more voters statewide would never support her because of it.

Daytona Niles, Watertown Daily Times

If you’re wondering if our Republican congressman Elise Stefanik will run for governor next year, and if she’s running, how much double digits she could do to provide the answers: 61 and 38.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won 61% of the vote in New York. Donald Trump and Mike Pence won 38%.

This is called a landslide, beating or massacre.

For comparison, Stefanik’s margin over Democrat Tedra Cobb in the 21st District race was 59-41, which Stefanik celebrated as a big win and the biggest margin of victory on record in the district.

It’s easy here to think that the way Stefanik has attacked Trump over the past two years won’t hurt her much in a statewide race as antipathy to the incumbent bottom president. the state will be offset by its popularity in the upstate, but the numbers contradict this.

It’s not just that New Yorkers preferred Biden over Trump. New Yorkers who voted against Trump were driven by a passionate dislike of him and a belief that he was unfit for a position. Anyone who has made the choice to tie their political destiny to their own, as Stefanik did through his repeated encouragement and passionate defense of Trump, has no chance of being elected governor.

Support local journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.

{{feature_button_text}}

Stefanik is a smart, albeit unprincipled activist, which is why she was skeptical of her alleged governorship ambitions. It sounds like wishful thinking, not only from politicians in the upstate (Dan Stec, was guessing, thinks she would make a great, great governor), but also from reporters in the northern state. It’s a good copy when your local representative gains prominence, and it’s easy to get a biased view of state political dynamics when you spend most of your time talking to Republican officials north of Albany.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos