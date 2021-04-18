Airlangga Hartarto turns out to be the grandson of a Sukabumi RH freedom fighter Didi Sukardi

Surabaya (beritajatim.com) – The coordinating minister of the economy, Airlangga Hartarto, is one of the busiest ministers at the moment, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Joko Widodo, general chairman of the Golkar party, is also called upon to assume the post of chairman of the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN).

Prior to assuming the mandate of Chairman of the Golkar Party, Minister of Economic Coordination and Chairman of KPC-PEN, Airlangga Hartarto served as a member of the Indonesian Parliament for two terms. And during President Jokowi’s first term, he was trusted as Minister of Industry.

The post of Minister of Industry is that of his father, Ir. Hartarto Sastrosoenarto during President Soeharto’s time. Hartarto Sastrosunarto, was Minister of Industry in Development Cabinet IV (1983-1988) and Development Cabinet V (1988-1993) and Minister of Coordination of Production and Distribution in Development Cabinet VI (1993-1998).

Airlangga Hartarto was born in Surabaya on October 1, 1962, to Hartarto Sastrosoenarto and R. Hartini Soekardi. Although he was born in Surabaya, he continued his secondary education at SMA Kolese Kanisius Jakarta. He is known as an active person. In high school, he was president of the student council.

Airlangga is a successful figure in education, business and politics. He is also a descendant of freedom fighters.

As reported by partaigolkar.com, Airlangga is one of the grandchildren of the land of the Sundanese, a prominent freedom fighter from Sukabumi, West Java, namely RH Didi Sukardi. The name Didi Sukardi has been immortalized as the name of a street in Sukabumi.

Airlangga himself is the son of R. Hartini Sukardi (daughter of Didi Sukardi) and Hartarto Sastrosunarto. The local population thinks that Didi Sukardi is one of the figures to be appreciated when seeing his services fight for the improvement of the standard of living of the inhabitants of Sukabumi. He continues to strive to move the Sukabumi region forward and keep making the best contribution, and believes that striving and working to achieve great results must begin with small things.

According to the article by Dr. Yuda Benharry Tangkilisan, titled “RH Didi Sukardi and the Negara Pasundan: A Nationalist in the Federal State during the Indonesian Revolution 1945-1949”, Airlangga’s grandfather was one of the figures. most influential, especially for Sukabumi.

Didi Sukardi is a leader of the Sukabumi community, especially during the physical revolution in defense of independence. He is a nationalist figure on the federal scene. This emerges from the nationalist thought contained in his speeches.

Didi Sukardi himself was originally a plantation entrepreneur. At the end of 1920, it also became the Sukabumi Regency Council. Then he also became the branch president of Paguyuban Pasundan.

Before the arrival of Japan, Didi Sukardi was the leader of the Great Indonesia Party and also the Association of Indonesian Political Parties (GAPI). During the Japanese occupation, he was the Liaison Officer of the Defender of the Fatherland (PETA).

When independence was proclaimed, he was in Sukabumi. He then became a member of the Indonesian National Committee in Sukabumi. This committee contributed to the idea of ​​sending a delegation to the Japanese military government in Bogor.

He negotiated with the Japanese leader of the Syuchokan on a request to transfer power to the new republic. Japan responded to the request with a policy of maintaining the status quo, that is, following orders only from allied countries. As a result, the Battle of Bojongkokosan broke out.

After the end of the war, Didi Sukardi was appointed Minister of the Federal State of Pasundan. After Indonesia became a unitary state again, it became a member of the Constituent Assembly.

From numerous reports, it is known that Airlangga Hartarto made several pilgrimages to her grandfather’s funeral at Ciandam cemetery, Cibeureum district, Sukabumi town.

One of Airlangga’s uncles and Didi Sukardi’s son was Lt. Col. Edi Sukardi. Lieutenant Colonel Edi was registered as the leader of the Battle of Bojongkokosan which took place at Sukabumi on December 9, 1945. The Battle of Bojongkokosan was celebrated as Siliwangi Fighting Day.

In the Battle of Bojongkokosan, the People’s Security Army (TKR) and various groups of popular paramilitary troops, left and right, intercepted British soldiers. A total of 73 members of the TKR died, as well as more than 80 British soldiers killed.

Lieutenant-Colonel Edi retired early from military service in 1957. He died in Bandung on September 5, 2014, at the age of 98. Lieutenant-Colonel Edi tirelessly helped the lives of veterans of the Battle of Bojongkokosan.[rea]