How the Trump era made redistribution much more difficult

The political upheaval caused by the rise of former President Donald Trump has forced party members and elected officials responsible for defining Congress of Nations districts for the next decade to determine whether these changes were aberrations or signs of more lasting changes.

Trump’s tenure has seen dramatic changes for both sides. Dismayed by the caustic policies of the presidents of the day, voters in suburban America fled the Republican Party, supporting the Democrats in the 2018 midterm and Joe Biden two years later. Democrats have also seen gains with more educated Americans. And Trump’s time in power saw rural voters consolidate behind Republicans, as well as the GOP making significant inroads with Latinos in South Florida and South Texas.

Republicans and Democrats tasked with overseeing the redistribution process in states across the country must now assess these changes as they undertake to make once-a-decade adjustments to districts that go a long way in determining the composition and control of the House. . representatives.

That’s the million dollar question, Michael Li, a senior attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice whose work focuses on redistribution and voting rights, said whether the changes during Trumps’ tenure will be permanent. Cartographers tend to do nothing but be careful and the safe thing to do is assume that the changes that work against you or your party are permanent, while the changes that work in your favor are temporary.

Congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years, using the latest census data along with data points ranging from historical education levels, wealth, and voting patterns to attract seats in Congress. Republicans, by virtue of their control over the majority of state legislatures, have been much more successful in drawing cards that favor their party.

Democrats have responded with a two-pronged approach with very different levels of success. First, agents and lawyers have filed a number of lawsuits alleging that the other party was illegally engaging in gerrymandering, especially on racial grounds. Second, Democrats have sought to turn the redistribution process into a political issue, engaging over millions of people in trying to win back state legislatures before the redistribution process. These efforts have been much less successful.

In the majority of states, maps are redesigned and accepted by state legislatures, many giving the state governor the power to approve or deny new districts. Only a handful of states, including Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan, rely on relatively independent commissions to determine new maps.

For those charged with redistributing, especially in states with some political control, the pressure to do these calculations correctly is immense, given that the process could determine control of the House of Representatives for years to come. Dramatic demographic shifts across the country are adding pressure to these calculations, with states in the Midwest and Northeast likely to lose congressional seats, while states like Georgia, Texas, Florida and North Carolina North are expected to add seats due to growth fueled largely by minority voters.

That’s the question when it comes to redrawing that cycle, said Adam Kincaid, head of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, on how long the changes seen under the Trump administration lasted. And it has made people wonder if this is the start of a new long term normal or these temporary flows that we are feeling right now.

I don’t think anyone has the answer to that, he said.

Experts believe that a list of upper Midwestern and northeastern states, such as Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Ohio, will likely lose a few seats once delayed census data is released later this year. year. This puts pressure on politicians in every state to make sure the lost seat doesn’t come their side of the aisle. While some of those states are guided by independent commissions, a state like Ohio is under Republican control, which means state conservatives can work to ensure that the loss of the district hurts Democrats.

The so-called Sun Belt states, including Arizona, Texas, Florida and North Carolina, are expected to win the seats lost by their northern counterparts. While an independent commission determines the districts of Arizonas, the process in Texas, Florida and North Carolina is all guided by their respective legislatures, all of which are controlled by Republicans.

The impact of these changes will be felt across the country, both in large metropolitan areas and in rural communities.

In New Mexico, where Democrats control both the state legislature and the mansion of governors, the party is expected to redesign the 2nd State Congress District, a currently Republican-leaning district represented by Republican Yvette Herrell.

In Texas, Republicans are in complete control of the process, but faced with the reality that the state’s explosive growth has come from more competitive and diverse suburbs around cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston, not in Republican West Texas. , whose population growth has not kept pace.

And in places like Ohio, a state whose demographers expect to lose a seat in Congress, Republicans should use their near-total control of the redistribution process to ensure that the Congressional district does not come from their own. column.

According to Kelly Ward, the chairman of the National Democratic Redistribution Committee, the problem Republicans face in growing states is that much of that growth, especially in the suburbs, is coming from minority populations. If Republicans set out to carve out these populations and combine them with more reliable Republican voters in suburbs and rural areas, the party will open up to claims of racial gerrymandering.

The presumption that Republicans should get all of those new seats just because they control the process is a presumption of gerrymandering, Ward said. And it is illegal.

For Republicans, Li of the Brennan Center said, the problem area is the South. The party has the most control over the process in states like Georgia, Texas and Florida, he said, but it’s harder to gerrymander in those states without exposing the state to claims based on it. the race.

(In the South) the problem with white Democrats is that they tend to live near white Republicans, sometimes in the same house, so unless you get off someone’s bed, it’s really hard to gerrymander white Democrats when there aren’t that many, Li said. It’s much more effective due to residential segregation in targeting communities of color. And so you really can’t gerrymander politically in the South without targeting communities of color, which brings you straight to race-based claims.

The suburbs of nations are the primary battleground in these states, given that the bulk of the changes in these areas have come from the diversification of suburbs around some of the country’s largest cities. In these Republican-controlled states, past redistribution fights have divided metropolitan areas and joined them with more Republican urban and rural areas, diluting the Democratic advantage in those areas.

Each party would work to distribute their supporters to different districts with or without the political changes of the Trump era. But these changes have added another level of uncertainty to the process.

For the people who did this ten years ago, if they had known that Donald Trump was going to come in 2016 and move the American electorate, there are at least a few dozen seats across the country that would have been drawn differently. of them, Kincaid said. And that’s the challenge for the next few years to try to predict how permanent this realignment is versus temporary.

Democrats over the past decade have focused more on redistribution and gerrymandering and this year they are more focused on states where Republicans are not only in charge, but gaining the power that comes with redistribution. another seat.

More aggressive actions by Democrats, along with changes in states to make the redistribution process less partisan, have made it more difficult for Republicans to protect their past redistribution work in some states. That’s why people like Ward and other Democrats who have focused on the redistribution believe the party will try to do all it can in places like Florida, Georgia and Texas to win seats.

The latest redistribution process is also taking place at a time when Democrats are drawing much more attention to gerrymandering, making it an important political issue, especially for minority communities who are often most affected by partisan redistribution.

Jasmine Burney-Clark, who heads the Equal Ground Education Fund in Florida, recently began preparing activists to lobby the redistribution process, teaching a range of community and faith leaders what role they could play in advocating for a fair redistribution in a state where the process is controlled by Republicans. This effort comes years after an interminable process in 2010 led to numerous lawsuits and an interminable process.

We were definitely preparing for what might come, because we’ve seen this before, said Burney-Clark. Our hope is that they have learned a lesson and are trying to do it this time around with Blacks and Maroons, but we know that they will try to get everything they can in the most beneficial way possible.

