Boris Johnson could ‘call SNP bluff’ as BBC claims No 10 considering surprise referendum | Politics | New





In a surprise move, Boris Johnson could consider calling a referendum on Scottish independence. The explosive move would mark a radical departure from the Prime Minister’s approach, as he has repeatedly rejected Nicola Sturgeon’s referendum calls. The BBC’s Rajdeep Sandhu told the Scottish Sunday Show that people inside No10 are considering whether to call a surprise referendum and blame the SNP.

Sunday Show host Martin Geissler pointed to the cover page of the Scottish Herald if he was discussing whether Boris would announce IndyRef2. Ms. Sandhu explained, “It’s a conversation that comes up quite often. “It is bubbling up in Westminster as one of the long lists of things that could be on the table. “If there is a pro-independence MSP majority in Holyrood after this election, they will go and demand this independence referendum.” JUST IN: Galloway castigates Sturgeon for ‘promising UK funded giveaways’

She continued: “The question is always, what will Boris Johnson do? What will he say? “Publicly, they always say, ‘No, we don’t think there should be another referendum.’ “But there are questions as to whether there are other tactics on the table.” Mr Geissler said: “It would be Boris calling the SNP bluff, saying ‘Okay you want it, let’s go, let’s take it down’.”

A minister claimed Mr Johnson couldn’t say no to a second vote any longer. They told the Sunday Times, “I don’t see how we keep saying ‘no’ forever. “The time to do so would be in the midst of economic chaos, not when all is looking rosy.” A second source said: “Boris has talked a lot about honoring democratic votes after the European referendum. “If people vote for a referendum in Scotland, they will ultimately have to hold one.”







