‘Trumpiest Trumpster in the bunch’: GOP gets bowel check





Earlier this month, the Omaha World-Herald reported that former Governor Dave Heineman was considering running, a development confirmed by sources who spoke to him.

Heineman is not without Trump credentials. He was honorary chairman of Trumps’ re-election campaign in Nebraska and served on the board of directors of one of the Herbsters companies. And other contenders are already including Trump in their first overtures to the electorate. In an introductory video to his campaign, Jim Pillen, University of Nebraska regent and prominent lead candidate, pledged to stand up for President Trump’s progress in growing our economy and to fight for men and women. the forgotten women that Washington has long left behind.

But it will be difficult for anyone to outdo Trump Herbster, who was the president’s former senior agricultural adviser in 2016 and chaired the Farmers and Ranchers for Trump committee in 2020. He has donated more than $ 1.1 million to pro-Trump groups during the 2020. campaign and attended the rally on Capitol Hill on January 6. He said he left Washington before the riot that followed.

Nebraska enjoys a certain degree of independence from traditional Republican orthodoxy. Its legislature is non-partisan and unicameral, and voters in the Bacons District gave Joe Biden an electoral vote last year, which has only happened for a Democrat in Nebraska twice in the past half-century. .

For Republicans in Nebraska, said former Rep. Brad Ashford, the Democrat who lost his seat to Bacon in 2016, I don’t think you have to be Trump all the time Republicans in Nebraska are much more moderate than the party .

Or as Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha said, you don’t have to be the most deceptive trumpeter in the bunch.

That path, said Lindstrom, who is gearing up for his own likely gubernatorial candidacy, is unmistakably Herbsters. But Lindstrom, who like most Republicans backed Trump, believes any endorsement in the gubernatorial race is unlikely to be decisive.

People are quite independent, he said. They are business owners You care about your family, some neighbors, your community, that’s what people care about. I don’t think you support Trump or not. It’s kind of what we can do for Nebraska, not necessarily what Trump can do for Nebraska.

If Trump puts his thumb on the scale, the math for those who don’t receive his blessing will become more complicated especially if the size of the field swells. In 2014, now-Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is called out, won the multi-nominee states primary with just over a quarter of the primary votes. The fear of some traditionalist Republicans in Nebraska is that if too many of them run, Herbster could have a high enough floor of steadfast Trump followers to do the same.

To avoid this, according to several Republicans familiar with the dynamics of the race, all other candidates will work to divide the vote in the expansive, heavily Republican and rural western part of the state, in the hope of diluting the vote there. Herbsters’ strength while increasing theirs. figures in the most populous eastern part of the state which is home to Lincoln and Omaha. If Herbster could win with a plurality of votes, according to this reasoning, so would all other contenders.

The race for governor, where taxes, jobs, schools and the economy are front and center, may not become as nationalized as the federal races are. Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce who ran for governor in 2014 and plans to run again, said all of the contenders were pretty consistent with core Tory Republican values ​​and probably quite support the policies of ‘Asset.

