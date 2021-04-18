Politics
COVID report: record case in India, no masks in Israel | News on the coronavirus pandemic
Worldwide, more than three million people have died from the coronavirus today.
The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is roughly equal to the population of Kiev (Ukraine), Caracas (Venezuela) or Lisbon (Portugal). It is higher than the population of Chicagos of 2.7 million and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.
Vaccination campaigns are accelerating but rising cases have forced new lockdowns and restrictions around the world.
Cambodia uses wedding halls for COVID patients as cases rise
Cambodia on Sunday began installing thousands of hospital beds in two wedding wards to cope with an influx of COVID-19 patients in a country that until recently had largely succeeded in containing infections.
Cambodia also reported a daily record of 618 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its health ministry said, in a spike in infections following an outbreak first detected in late February.
The new figures brought the total to 6,389. Cambodia until recently had one of the lowest numbers of infections in the world. It has reported 43 deaths, all in the past two months.
Iran sees highest daily death toll in months as virus rises
Iran’s daily coronavirus death toll climbed by more than 400 for the first time in months on Sunday as the country, which has long experienced the region’s largest outbreak, battles an increase in infections after the holidays .
Iranian health officials have recorded 405 deaths from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 66,732. Officials have increasingly warned of the impact of trends seen across the country during the Persian New Year, or Nowruz.
The two-week vacation last month saw an increase in travel, relaxed restrictions and large gatherings without precautions.
Indias record cases, again
India on Sunday recorded a new record of more than 261,000 daily cases of coronavirus.
Statistics from the Ministry of Health revealed that 261,500 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14.7 million. There were 1,500 deaths, bringing the death toll to 177,150.
The capital New Delhi recorded 24,000 cases of coronavirus in one day and faces a severe shortage of hospital beds.
Brazil records daily deaths
Brazil has recorded an additional 67,636 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 2,929 deaths.
Brazil has recorded more than 13.9 million cases since the start of the pandemic, while the official death toll has risen to 371,678, the second highest in the world behind the United States.
Quarantine measures in France
France will enforce a strict 10-day quarantine for all travelers from Brazil starting April 24 in a bid to prevent the spread of a variant of the coronavirus first found in the South American country.
France decided this week to suspend all flights to and from Brazil. The measure will be extended until April 23. From April 24, only people residing in France or holding a French or European Union passport will be allowed to enter the country.
The same measures will also be phased in by April 24 for people returning from Argentina, Chile and South Africa, where other variants of the coronavirus have been detected.
Turkey reports high number of cases again
Turkey reported 62,606 new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours, near its highest daily tally, and 288 deaths.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a partial lockdown during the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases.
Global turkey mortality from COVID-19 stands at 35,608, out of more than 4.2 million confirmed cases.
Pakistan reports highest cases, deaths since June 2020
Pakistan has seen a new record of daily infections and deaths as a third wave of COVID-19 continues to hit the South Asian nation.
Some 6,127 new infections and 149 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest number since June 2020.
The nationwide death toll has reached 16,243, while the total number of cases stands at 756,285.
Australia is in no rush to reopen its borders
Australia is in no rush to reopen its international borders and risk the country’s almost coronavirus-free lifestyle, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.
Australia closed its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents in March 2020 and has allowed only limited international arrivals in recent months, mainly its nationals returning from overseas.
The border closure, along with instant lockdowns, rapid contact tracing and high community respect for health measures, have made Australia one of the top performing countries in the world in the fight against pandemic, limiting coronavirus cases to less than 29,500 infections and 910 deaths.
Israel drops mask requirement
Israel dropped the requirement to wear masks outdoors and completely reopened schools for the first time in over a year. Most of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Masks should be worn in public places indoors. The government said masks continue to be worn outdoors also at large gatherings.
All daycare through grade 12 students will return to regular in-person classes on Sunday.
