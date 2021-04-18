“Thank you for saving time for Covid”





The spread of infection can only be contained by mass vaccination, said P Chidambaram. (Deposit) New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram today took a glance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for sparing “some time” amid the “urgent war to conquer West Bengal “, to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the country. He also criticized the prime minister for his “Didi-O-Didi” remark, asking if this is how the prime minister should refer to a chief minister. “Thank you to the Prime Minister for giving Covid some time in the midst of the urgent war to conquer West Bengal and annex it to the BJP empire,” Chidambaram said on Twitter. Thank you to the Prime Minister for sparing some time for Covid in the midst of the urgent war to conquer WEST BENGAL and annex it to the BJP empire P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 18, 2021 His remarks came after Modi chaired a COVID-19 review meeting with government officials on Saturday, amid a sharp rise in infection cases in the country, with more than 2 lakh cases reported every days in the past four days. Referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, the congressman asked: “Is this the way a prime minister should refer to a chief minister?” “I can’t imagine a Jawaharlal Nehru or a Morarji Desai or a Vajpayee speaking this language,” he said. In another tweet, Mr Chidambaram said that while “no vaccine” signs are hanging on the doors of most hospitals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says “there is is no shortage of vaccines “. Although no vaccination boards are hung on the doors of most hospitals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says there is no shortage of vaccines. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 18, 2021 “Believe the minister, there is no shortage of vaccines, oxygen, Remdesivir, hospital beds, doctors and nurses. There is only a shortage of patients!”, He said, searching the Minister of Health. The former Union Minister alleged that the central government, which assumed all power and authority, failed to ensure adequate production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines. “The central government is solely responsible for the disaster facing the nation,” he said after the prime minister’s review meeting on Saturday. The spread of infection can only be contained with mass vaccination, he noted. Tragically, vaccines are scarce and states are running out or running out of vaccines, Chidambaram said. “Media reports Prime Minister said we beat Covid last year, we can do it again”, FALSE. Covid has not been defeated in 2020. Covid has imposed a heavy toll and has declined on its own, not thanks to the central government, because the central government The government has done little or nothing, ”he said Saturday in another tweet. Media reports Prime Minister said we beat Covid last year, we can do it again WRONG. Covid was not defeated in 2020. Covid demanded a heavy toll and declined on its own, not thanks to the central government, because the central government has done little or nothing P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 17, 2021







