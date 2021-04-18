Note: Local governments urged to increase labor-intensive programs -AKURAT News





AKURATNEWS – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all regional leaders in Indonesia to increase their labor intensive programs in the regions. The aim is to increase labor absorption and reduce unemployment within the framework of the implementation of the law on job creation. Quoted on the official presidency page presidentri.go.id, President Joko Widodo called on regional chiefs to use and manage the regional spending budget wisely and focus on scaling up labor intensive programs -work. I ask this APBD to provide jobs to people at lower levels by increasing labor intensive programs for job creation while waiting for the economy to fully recover, he said during a briefing to participants of the 2021 Regional Chiefs Coordination Meeting which was held virtually from Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Apart from this, local governments must also immediately implement the social assistance their citizens badly need. The central government itself has allocated social assistance which is also provided to communities in the regions. If there are a number of points in the area that are still not affected by assistance, Jokowi continued, the local government can immediately act quickly to provide social assistance. Also help micro, small and medium enterprises in terms of capital, production and marketing, as this will boost the regional economy, he added. President Joko Widodo also focused on the issue of investment in regions likely to create jobs. Where at present Indonesia already has a law on job creation the implementation of which must be fully supported in order to open the widest possible employment opportunities for the community. Regions, both provinces, regencies and cities, should not slow down what is called an investment license because investment creates jobs, he stressed. According to Iriana’s husband, investments that enter an area in turn will also boost the regional economy. Not being ready to serve investment licensing means it will slow regional economic growth, which will also slow national economic growth. In addition, the investment will also provide income to the state and regions. It is from this investment activity that the State and the regions can collect taxes and levies. Up to 76 percent of the country’s income comes from taxes. Hugh. If there is a new investment in the creation of a business, a factory or an industry, it means that we are collecting taxes. There is more, he added. In addition, local governments should also provide comprehensive services and support to companies wishing to invest. If this can be done, it is believed that regional and national economic recovery will be easily implemented. ****







