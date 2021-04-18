Nicola Sturgeon denounces Boris Johnson’s plan to travel to “ traffic lights ”

Nicola Sturgeon today slammed Boris Johnson’s plan for a ‘traffic light’ system for travel from May 17 – ‘lax’ warning rules could allow variants to spread .

The Scottish Prime Minister has said allowing people to travel abroad for non-essential reasons ‘poses a risk’ as it is impossible to know where a dangerous mutant strain could emerge.

She said she was pushing the UK government to take a tougher line, pointing out that alongside the ban on foreign arrivals, Scotland currently requires all UK residents returning from abroad to self-isolate in a quarantine hotel. In England, the restrictions only apply to a “red list”.

His comments came as the Prime Minister prepares to travel to India, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been identified.

The government’s plan is for countries to be classified as green, orange or red starting next month – depending on the threat they pose from fueling the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday, acknowledged that the Indian strain is currently classified as a ‘variant of interest’ rather than a variant of concern. ”

But she said: ‘I think what we have to recognize about Covid is that it is mutating and we are seeing new variants appearing in different parts of the world.

“ We don’t know where the more worrying variants will come from, which is why an approach to travel that tries to categorize the risk, with some countries on the red list and other countries judged to be safer, I think. poses a risk.

“Because neither of us yet knows when the next potentially really problematic variation is going to happen.”

Mr Johnson’s lockdown roadmap indicated that non-essential overseas travel could return from May 17.

Only eight countries ready for a ‘green’ travel list Only eight countries are expected to be on the government’s travel green list when the ban on overseas vacations is lifted on May 17. The British overseas territory of Gibraltar, along with Israel, Iceland and the United States, will be among the countries and territories on the safe country list, according to industry modeling reported by the Telegraph. The research was conducted by Robert Boyle – the former chief strategy officer of British Airways. It also reveals that almost all of Europe is either on the government’s “ orange ” list, where arrivals must self-isolate for ten days, or on the red list – where arrivals must be quarantined in hotels. at a cost of 1750. Other countries that would appear on the green list are Malta, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, according to the new study. Australia and New Zealand are currently closed to foreign arrivals, while Iceland, Gibraltar, Israel, Malta and the United States all have heavy restrictions in place that prohibit holidaymakers from visiting these countries.

Ms Sturgeon insisted, “We have to be very careful as we continue to delete things at home, we do not allow reseeding it with more dangerous variants for that matter.”

She insisted that last summer Scotland had “almost eliminated the strains that were circulating”.

But she said: ‘We probably opened up international travel too quickly, so we allowed the virus to reseed in our national population.’

Ms Sturgeon added: “I think it’s important that we try as much as possible to avoid this in the weeks and months to come.”

She admitted that such an approach is “really difficult for the aviation, airport and tourism industry”, saying these companies need to be supported.

But she was clear: ‘The big risk we face, not only in Scotland but across the UK right now, is the importation of new variants of the virus, variants that could spread more quickly, which could be more serious and crucial variants interfere with the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“So we have to be very careful about this.

“ That’s why I think one of the restrictions we’re all going to have to live with longer is a restriction on international travel.

‘In Scotland we insist that people quarantine in managed isolation wherever they are in the world if they come directly to Scotland, and we continue to try to persuade the UK government to take an approach similar.

“Because we must not allow the progress we are making at the national level to be undermined by an overly lax stance on international travel.

“It is very difficult for the industry and it is important that governments support it as we try to continue to protect ourselves against the virus.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice said it was ‘appropriate’ for Mr Johnson to go ahead with a visit to India later this month, insisting that measures will be taken to ensure the “ security of Covid ”.

But the UK government is considering whether India should be added to the UK’s travel red list as cases soar, spurred on by a new variant that has already arrived in Britain.

Mr Eustice told the BBC’s Andrew Marr that the travel red list was under ‘constant review’ – but gave no indication that the guidance could be changed.

Scientists fear that the brutal second wave of Covid in India is driven by a double-mutated version of the virus that makes vaccines less effective and the disease more infectious.

Danny Altmann, professor of infectious diseases at Imperial College London, warned the country should immediately be added to the travel red list to protect Britons from the variant.

But on Sunday Mr Eustice said: ‘We allow people coming from India as long as they have been tested before departure, provided they are then quarantined – but not in a hotel or a designated facility, but quarantined at home – and then have a two- and eight-day test.

“But we continue to review this regularly. We take the advice of scientific experts on this. If the advice is, we should change that and unlist, we would.