Vivekh Laureate Padma Shri Rested with Police Honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Death





Twenty-six uniformed policemen observed a two-minute silence and then fired three shots in the air, in a sign of respect, as actor Vivekh was cremated on Saturday night. He was bestowed with police honors while buried for his contribution to the arts and social reform. Several celebrities, friends and family were seen paying their final respects as the late actor’s daughter performed the final rites. hindutamil.in The 59-year-old took the COVID vaccine on Thursday as a result of which he complained of chest pain and passed out due to cardiac arrest. However, according to the official health bulletin, his condition may not have been due to the vaccination. “This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to the COVID vaccination.” hindutamil.in “He was immediately taken care of by emergency and cardiology doctors. It is a pure heart problem, and we performed genetic tests and a CT scan, which showed no involvement of Covid.” said Dr Sivasamy.

Actor Vivek is in critical condition at ECMO, according to a statement from the SIMS hospital. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/aoiKqko6SS Sinduj (@ Sinduj11) April 16, 2021 Among many other politicians and celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death. The untimely demise of famous actor Vivek has left many people saddened. His comedic timing and clever dialogue kept people entertained. Both in his films and in his life, his concern for the environment and society shines through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021 “The untimely demise of famous actor Vivek has left many people saddened. His comedic timing and clever dialogue entertained people. Both in his films and in his life, his concern for the environment and society shone. Condolences to his family, his friends and his admirers, Om Shanti, ”he wrote. My wife Sridevi was a huge fan of Vivek, said Boney Kapoor. My wife @sridevibkapoor was a huge fan of actor Vivek, she got me hooked on his hilarious acts. You will all miss your presence and your humor. I pray for the strength of his family during this difficult time. #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/CioSADxLG0 Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 17, 2021 “My wife @sridevibkapoor was a huge fan of actor Vivek, she got me hooked on his hilarious acts. You will all miss your presence and humor. I pray for the strength of his family in this difficult time. #RIPVivek “, he wrote. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and others also mourned his death. Sincere condolences pic.twitter.com/L78R3C9UqF Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 17, 2021 So saddened by the untimely demise of @Actor_Vivek : (my deepest condolences to his family and friends who will miss him terribly! A great void will be seen in today’s creative world shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 17, 2021 Shocked and saddened by the death of a veteran actor #Vivek Sir! My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones! That his soul rests in peace Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 17, 2021 Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter: “An actor’s duty doesn’t end with acting, it goes so far as to give back to the community that raised him. My friend Vivekh lived up to that with his social service. As someone who lived Kalam’s dream of adding greenery to the planet, his passing has left Tamil Nadu private. “ Vivekanandan, known as Vivekh, has worked in over 220 films during his career. A recipient of Padma Shri, he had worked with stars such as Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.







