Problems can’t be swept under the rug, FM tells Kathimerini after Ankara visit

Gradually improving relations with Turkey will not be easy, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Kathimerini in his first interview after the dramatic press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara last Thursday.

Dendias stresses that it is impossible to sweep issues under the carpet on which we have a different understanding and approach. However, he stresses that the meeting, despite the shock in public opinion, may be the first chapter in a gradual improvement in Greece’s relations with Turkey. In fact, he points out that he and Cavusoglu will attempt to meet again in Athens, in an effort to create the conditions for a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Dendias refers to the positive agenda, with Deputy Minister Kostas Fragogiannis in charge of important financial points.

Dendias does not believe that there is a hardening of the Turkish position on issues related to the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, but observes that there is a strengthening of positions that deviate from international law, a fact which brings up the prospect of resolving disputes. particularly dark, but not impossible.

As for the mutual defense cooperation agreement (MDCA) which is under discussion between Athens and Washington, Dendias hopes that its signing can be combined with a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Athens. He points out that besides the technical details, what matters is the strategic aspect of Greece’s relations with the United States.

Did the public confrontation with Mevlut Cavusoglu also reflect the content of your meetings?

Yes, there were differences with the Turkish Minister for Foreign Affairs, my friend Mevlut Cavusoglu, despite the very good climate that had been created in the discussion. Each side has expressed its positions, both during the talks and publicly, during which I developed Greece’s fixed positions, which are, after all, well known. There was clearly no convergence on a number of issues. Having said that and I want to stress it, the objective of my visit to Ankara, the first by a Greek Foreign Minister since 2015, was to explore the potential of a positive agenda with Turkey so that we can establish , initially, a climate of de-escalation, not consensus. We hope that this rapprochement will gradually bring about a noticeable improvement in bilateral relations for the benefit of both neighbors and the two peoples, who, after all, are so closely linked.

The Mitsotakis government has always sought to improve bilateral relations and EU-Turkey relations. We have submitted specific proposals to this end, for a series of important areas, such as economy, trade, transport, electric power in the framework of cooperation with Bulgaria as well as telecommunications, etc. We also proposed that the relevant working groups, some of which have not met for years, be convened. And I would like to note that this initiative received an immediate response from the Turkish side, which also submitted its own proposals, creating a clear framework in which a constructive discussion is possible. You will also allow me to recall that the meeting with the Turkish President, Mr. [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, was also positive. I will also keep the symbolic importance we attach to the fact that the Turkish President received the Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs.

For our part, as expected, I reiterated our attachment to international law and European values. In this spirit, and despite the presentation of the press conference, I would like to believe that, as I said, this visit could be the first act of a gradual improvement in relations with Turkey. It is not easy. We will have to work together to achieve this goal. And we cannot sweep issues that we have a different understanding and approach on under the rug. We have to do the job, and that is why the contacts will continue at the political level. I have invited my Turkish counterpart, my friend Mevlut, to visit Athens on a date we will both agree on. This meeting can also be used to prepare a meeting between the Prime Minister, Mr. Mitsotakis, and the Turkish President, Mr. Erdogan.

Is there any chance that there will be a deal on the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean in this climate, especially when Turkey continues to raise issues which Greece consider red lines? Do you see the hardening of the position of the turkeys?

I do not see any hardening of Turkey’s position on issues relating to the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. But I see a consolidation of positions which deviate from international law. Something that makes the prospect of a deal difficult, but not impossible. If we adopt common rules, i.e. if Turkey accepts the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), then a path to a solution could open. Greece has already achieved a delimitation of exclusive economic zones with Egypt and Italy; and we have agreed with Albania to take the matter to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The problem we have faced with Turkey so far is that there is no common ground on the framework for resolving our differences. In other words, while Greece noted that the resolution of the problem must be done in accordance with international law, in this case with UNCLOS, which has been accepted by the overwhelming majority of UN member states, Turkey does has not accepted this framework and adopts positions that are unfounded and beyond the limits of international legality.

I underlined the difference in our approaches during the talks with my Turkish interlocutors. And we agreed not to agree, initially, before the press event, in a friendly atmosphere. But I hope that Turkey will change its position and align itself with other countries.

I should note that countries like the United States, which have not ratified UNCLOS, still see it as a fundamental standard regarding law of the sea issues, as noted at the recent summit. [between India, the United States] Japan and Australia.

Is the Eastern Mediterranean part of a likely negotiation with Turkey? Is this on the agenda for exploratory talks? And, concerning Libya, is inactivation of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum the best possible option?

Let me be very brief on the first part of your question. Our position is that we must delimit the exclusive economic zone and, by extension, the continental shelf, with Turkey, both in the Aegean Sea and in the Eastern Mediterranean, always on the basis of international law. This is the only question raised during the exploratory interviews. And we look forward to the 63rd round of negotiations in Turkey.

Regarding the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, I noted, both in my interviews with Libyan officials [last] week and in Ankara, the clear position adopted by the European Union since December 2019. Let me underline this: this position is not only Greece’s position. This is the considered opinion supported by the 27 members of the EU. The memorandum is void, illegal and cannot produce legal results.

During my recent meeting with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Mr. [Aguila] Saleh [Issa], he told me bluntly that this memorandum would not be ratified by the Libyan Parliament. And he also mentioned a recent Libyan court ruling to this effect. A decision based on a parliamentary appeal.

In the ongoing negotiations on the renewal of the mutual defense cooperation agreement with the United States, is Greece seeking guarantees including financial aid or better access to American military surpluses? Are we talking about bases or the stationing of forces in vital areas?

The negotiations for the renewal of the MDCA between Greece and the United States are a process in which the Ministry of Defense has a key role to play. In this context, you must allow me not to go into the details of the current negotiations.

But I would like to stress the importance that we attach to concluding the negotiations as soon as possible, ideally before the end of the summer. If the prevailing epidemiological conditions allow it, the signing of a new agreement could coincide with a visit by my American counterpart, Antony Blinken, to Athens. We discussed the matter before on a phone call, but also when we met at the larger NATO foreign ministers meeting a few weeks ago.

I must also stress that beyond the technical details of the renewal of the agreement, its importance lies in the strategic role that the United States now attributes to Greece. And that is much more important than many of the issues that will be included in the renewed agreement.

Of course, as we have already stressed on the American side, the renewed agreement must also reflect the particularly close bond that has developed between our two countries, including under the previous administration. How this relationship can be materialized in the agreement remains to be defined.

To conclude on this issue, let me stress that direct lines of communication have already been developed between the leaders of the two countries, starting with President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In this context, the agreement should be seen as yet another link linking the two countries in most sectors.