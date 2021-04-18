Futile talks with Pakistan – the Statesman





A New York Times report from September 2018 claimed that Pakistani military chief General Bajwa quietly contacted Prime Minister Modi for talks. This means that the recent thaw in Indo-Pakistani relations is not a new event.

India has had many good prime ministers, but the one PM Modi remembers the most is Indira Gandhi. Like her, he too is super-decisive. And once he makes a decision, he doesn’t come back to it.

Witness demonetization, GST, CAA, Balakot, Section 370 revocation, pandemic lockdown, and farmer bills. The CAA and Farmer Bills are now the law of the land. He weathered the anti-AAC storm and now the farmer agitation also seems to be waning.

Manmohan Singh and Pervez Musharraf had agreed on Musharrafian’s four-point formula for granting Kashmir relative autonomy, but Musharrafs’ successor as Pakistani army chief Ashfaq Kayani threw it out. in the garbage. India no longer wants to grant autonomy to Kashmir.

Modi revoked Article 370 in part for fear that Pakistan was about to launch a second jihad there. Kashmir is now firmly in the grip of Delhis. Imran Khan says relations with India are all tied to the centrality of the K question, but the K question is not on the table as far as India is concerned.

India wants Pakistan to first dismantle its jihadist culture, which was installed in the country by its dictator from 1978 to 1988, Zia-u-Haq. Once I was driven by a Pakistani taxi driver in the United States. He was a Shia Muslim and a former Pakistani army officer. He said that during Zias’ reign, a list of all Shiite officers in the Pakistani army would be compiled in order to persecute them. Protesters against the CAA wanted persecuted Pakistani Muslims like Shiites to be allowed into India.

What Pakistan needs today are not quick fixes like these. What Pakistan needs today is a Kemal Ataturk, the former President of Turkey, who modernized Turkey. It is unfortunate to see how the current President of Turkey and an outspoken Indian critic on Kashmir, Recep Erdogan, repeals much of what Ataturk had accomplished.

Can Imran and Bajwa make an Atatürk? Can they blunt Pakistan’s jihadist culture? How can there be a thaw with India when the recent decision to import Indian sugar and cotton has been suspended by Pakistan? Indian sugar is believed to be Hindu food that will corrupt Muslim palaces in Pakistan.

The Imrans woman wears a full chador. It is very good. Many Muslim women in India do the same. Even some Muslim women in the West do, although France has banned the chador. What do Hindus and Muslims awakened in India think of the chador? Even they wouldn’t like to be seen in one. But the Chador culture has taken hold of Pakistan, where even the prime minister’s wife wears one.

Imran should note that India does not believe the Kashmir issue is at the heart of its dispute with Pakistan. India believes that the central question is how religion has permeated all aspects of Pakistani society and the jihadist culture it has engendered.

Pakistan wants to keep the jihadist culture in case it needs to use it against India. In a recent interview, the head of the Indian army, General Naravane, who appears to be a pacifist when it comes to Pakistan and China, revealed that Pakistan has not dismantled any of its terrorist camps.

Pakistan has launched jihad in Kashmir since 1948. In 1948, its army invaded Kashmir and won part of the territory. The Pakistani army’s incursions into Kashmir in 1965, 1971 and 1999 were bludgeoned by India. Pakistan launched a jihad in Kashmir in 1989. What did it bring if not murder and chaos? Pakistan has not gained an inch of Kashmiri territory.

General Naravane, in justifying the talks with Pakistan and China, said that old habits brought no gain and therefore it was time to try something new. Pakistan should take this into account. But it won’t. He will continue to insist on question K.

Pakistan supports India’s core trade with the Central Asian republics through an overland route through Pakistan. But does India really need to trade with the CAR? And if he feels the need, there is the port of Chabahar in Iran that he helped build and can use.

India’s official policy is Act East. If we look east from India, who do we see? It’s China. India is expected to go through China to Southeast Asian countries. Instead, he seems to want to go over the head of China. There is the whole world to trade with – the West, the Middle East (where Modi has made big gains), Africa and of course East Asia. India does not need the RAC. It is a false carrot that Pakistan supports us and for which we are apparently falling.

Suppose our trucks crossed Pakistan to reach CAR. In Pakistan’s current jihadist culture, Hindu and Sikh truck drivers could be pulled out of their vehicles and shot dead. Is this the appeal of a land route to the CAR for us?

Modi will insist that Pakistan defend itself before even talking about Kashmir. Can we imagine that an Ataturk will appear in Pakistan who will be able to put his religious genius back in the bottle? It’s hard to imagine. Pakistan has taken two superpowers – the Soviet Union and America – and has become increasingly radicalized. Why then is Modi engaging in talks with Pakistan? Who knows? He is a master of his mine.

The writer is an energy expert and regularly contributes to publications in India and abroad.

