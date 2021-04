Brexit news: we cannot trust the EU, say the British as Michel Barnier publishes his newspaper | Politics | New

Mr Barnier was the EU’s main Brexit negotiator and played a key role in negotiations with the UK following the 2016 ‘Leave’ vote. The journal will be published under the title ‘Brexit: The Grand Illusion’ with the subtitle ‘Brexit Secret Diary’.

During his tenure as an officer, Mr Barnier was involved in high-stakes discussions with Boris Johnson and Theresa May over Britain’s future relationship with the EU. Last December, he struck a new trade deal with Mr Johnson, which set the rules for trade between the UK and the EU. There is speculation that Mr Barnier hopes to run for the French presidency in 2022 against Emmanuel Macron. However, readers of Express.co.uk have argued that its decision to publish details of private conversations shows why the EU cannot be trusted.

One of them said: “Once again the EU shows that it cannot be trusted.” A second added: “My young children don’t behave in a crooked way – the EU looks childish.” A third said: “The EU is once again showing that it is more and more desperate by the day. And it’s a good thing.” Mr. Barnier promoted his book, which will be available in French and English, via Twitter. READ MORE: Brussels capitulates! EU says it will accept UK shellfish

A second added: “Here is Boris !!! Don’t bail out their Eurostar !!! “They will only stab you in the back !!!!” Another posted: “All Barnier does is make Boris and the UK stronger.”

While Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, this was repeatedly delayed and only finally happened in January 2020. However, until the end of December 2020, when Mr Johnson’s new trade deal came into effect, the UK remained a member of the European single market and contributed to the Brussels budget. Meanwhile, Britain continued to implement many European Union laws.

When the new trade agreement entered into force, the UK regained its status as a fully independent trading nation. A recent poll indicates that support for Brexit has increased, with up to one in five former Remainers now supporting the ‘leave’. This has been linked to the rollout of the EU’s coronavirus vaccine, which lags far behind the UK as another wave of the virus envelops the continent.







