Can we expect a miracle to happen?





The creation of Pakistan was a miracle, but it seems we need another miracle to transform it into an economically vibrant and politically stable country with good governance, rule of law and functioning justice system. Prime Minister Imran Khan constantly blames the “mafias” for the corruption, nepotism and ever-increasing debt that affects the quality of life in the country. If a country is unable to settle even for 73 years of existence, it means that only a miracle can get it out of the crisis.

If a state pursues a policy of appeasement vis-à-vis extremists and disbelievers, it cannot bring stability to the country it governs and raise its status and prestige within the committee of nations. Only a miracle can save such a fragile state from failure.

The miraculous rise of Singapore, China, South Korea and Malaysia in just 50 years is enough to prove that crises can be overcome against all odds. China is now the second largest economy in the world while Singapore, once a third world country, is now ranked among the first world countries. The four countries mentioned above were poor, impoverished and backward, but the relentless efforts of their leaders led to a miraculous turnaround and their GDP, per capita income, exports and foreign exchange reserves had taken a big leap forward. . Why did miracles not happen in the case of Pakistan and how the country, despite its impressive economic growth rate and industrialization in the 1960s, drifted into regression? An example of a miracle is happening in our neighborhood: the United Arab Emirates which gained independence from Britain just 50 years ago now matches the progress of any first world country in terms of economy, civic infrastructure and quality of life.

Miracles also happened in the case of Japan and Germany, which were devastated during World War II, but are now the third and fourth largest economies in the world. There were times in the 1950s when Pakistan provided a loan to West Germany to deal with post-war reconstruction and development. Even Bangladesh, which used to be called a “locker”, is now well ahead of the country from which it gained independence – namely Pakistan – half a century ago. Bangladesh is far ahead of Pakistan in almost all economic and human development indicators.

If Pakistan is currently behind the countries it used to lead in terms of human development and human security indicators, the situation points to existential structural problems. Having known successive regimes in the post-1971 era, Pakistan, despite its enormous potential, is unable to break out of the vicious circle of corruption, nepotism, bad governance, the debt trap, meager exports. , low foreign exchange reserves, GDP and per capita income. When Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about empty coffers and therefore his inability to care for the masses, it means that Pakistan will not be able to put its house in order for a long time. So, seeking an economic recovery, increased trade and tourism, and improved quality of life for people is like expecting the unexpected. However, there is no shortage of people who expect miracles to happen in Pakistan and a heavenly rescue from poverty, underdevelopment, corruption, nepotism and economic stagnation. . But what we forget here is that God helps those who help themselves. In order to analyze why the miracles did not happen in the case of Pakistan, three major realities must be taken into account.

First, things cannot change just by relying on God, but by supplementing that faith with a practical approach. While miracles happened in the case of China and other countries that led to qualitative changes in their economic and societal structures, they were mainly the result of committed, dedicated and honest leadership that prioritized in the interest of the people rather than in the interest of his personal fiefdoms. If the leadership is corrupt, incompetent and lacking in integrity, it can never lead the people towards social and economic progress. When the elites limit themselves to their comfort zones and seek to maximize their wealth and power only at the expense of the people, miracles cannot happen.

Second, there can be no miracle without the rule of law, an adequate justice system, and accountability for all – both in theory and in practice. When disbelievers and extremists take justice into their own hands and those who are obligated to take action against these offenders fail to do so, it gives Pakistan a very bad impression internationally. It will indeed be a miracle if Pakistan can save itself from intolerance, extremism, terrorism, violence and radicalization. The absence of the rule of law means that the country will be described as a failed or failing state. The APS terrorist attack of December 16, 2014 led to the formation of a national action plan to uproot terrorism from the country – but without much success. And no one has been taken to task during Ehsanullah Ehsan’s flight from the TTP in early 2020 from the safe house in Islamabad – raising serious questions about internal safety and security. Are there rogue elements in the security establishment that may have sponsored extremist groups?

Third, due to deeply rooted corruption, nepotism, extremism, intolerance, radicalization and violence, it will be a miracle if Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for a Pakistan peaceful and tolerant turns into reality. What Pakistan is going through now is in stark contrast to what the Quaid wanted it to be. It will therefore be a miracle if a culture of enlightenment, tolerance, peace, accountability, good governance and the rule of law can be established in Pakistan.

That said, we must remain hopeful that the forces of hatred, intolerance and regression can be overcome and that Pakistan’s global image can be restored in the years to come. The resources are there, as well as the potential. If there is political will and determination on the part of those in power, miracles can certainly happen.

Posted in The Express Tribune on April 18, 2021.

