Politics
The Central Bank of Turkey bans the use of Bitcoin – Explica .co
Highlights:
The government entity has indicated that the measure will enter into force on April 30, 2021.
The decision comes days after the dismissal of the president of the Central Bank of Turkey.
In the midst of the monetary crisis that Turkey has been facing for several months, the Central Bank of this country decides to ban the use of bictoin (BTC).
The regulation, which contains 6 articles, was published in the Official Journal of the issuing entity on Friday April 16 under number 31456. The document prohibits the use of cryptocurrencies and digital assets to make payments of purchases and services.
The standard says verbatim in its article 1 that its purpose is to determine the procedures and principles relating to the non-use of cryptographic assets in payments, the provision of payment services and the direct or indirect use of assets. cryptographic in the issuance of currency. electronic”.
The above includes the prohibition of its use “in the payment performance of electronic money institutions, to serve as an intermediary in platforms that provide trading, storage, transfer or export services related to electronic money. cryptographic assets or to transfer funds from such platforms. “
The directive of the Central Bank of Turkey, effective April 30, 2021, also stipulates in its article 4 the following:
Payment service providers may not develop business models or provide services related to those business models. This will prevent the direct or indirect use of crypto assets in the provision of payment services and in the issuance of electronic money.
The ban adds to the fact that recently the president of that nation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dismissed the president of the Central Bank of Turkey, Naci Agbal, who had only been in office for a few months by raising the key rate in two points. , up to 19%. This, in an attempt to control the high inflation recorded in this country.
Turkey’s cryptocurrency adoption may decline
Government announcement could block the cryptocurrency market in Turkey, which has gained momentum in recent months as a host of institutional investors have joined in the global comeback of bitcoin.
The pioneering cryptocurrency gained popularity among Turks amid an economic crisis triggered by the devaluation of the local currency – the lira. According to the study shared by this media, already in 2019 one in five Turks owned or had used cryptocurrency.
More recently, citizens of this country have given higher priority to cryptocurrencies as a store of value. Before the end of March 2021, bitcoin was trading above its market value in this country, while the local inflation index hit 16% in the third month of the current year.
As CriptoNoticias reported on this occasion, bitcoin was traded in March 2021 for over $ 60,000 and even up to 100,000 USD (around 700,000 Turkish Liras) on the LocalBitcoins market in Turkey. At that time, the price of the crypto asset was still below $ 57,000 in the rest of the world.
The central bank’s decision comes as many businesses across the country also begin to accept payments with cryptocurrencies. For example, Royal Motors, which distributes Rolls-Royce cars in Turkey, became the first company of its kind in that country by accept payments with bitcoins.
BTC trading volumes in Turkey reached Lira 432 billion between early February and March 10, 2021 (around € 3.899 million), compared to Lira 287 billion traded in the same period of 2020, according to data provided. by LocalBitcoins Turkey, analyzed by CriptoNoticias.
The volume of cryptocurrency exchanges has been increasing for a year in Turkey. Source: Localbitcoins.
According to some theories, Turkey’s BTC ban had to do with the 3.09% correction bitcoin suffered in the past 24 hours to settle at $ 60,852.
Some economies seek to regulate bitcoin
While cryptocurrency regulations are not yet mainstream, they face a slew of checks that want to be imposed in many countries, as noted by Dan Larime, after announcing his decision to step down as CTO of Block.one.
Larime said his concerns revolved around regulatory pressure “About a technology that many of us hoped would free us from international banking cartels.”
Turkey is not the only country to ban the use of cryptocurrencies. As this outlet reported, Nigeria banned BTC transactions last February. For its part, India circulated a bill with similar ban plans last year, which evolved into a regulatory bill this year.
A few months ago, the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur, assured that Indian government assesses how to handle cryptocurrency regulation instead of establishing an absolute ban. The official clarified that the goal of the National Executive is to stop the illicit cryptocurrency transactions, such as Bitcoin, and preventing their use in payments.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]