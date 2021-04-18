The Central Bank of Turkey bans the use of Bitcoin – Explica .co

Highlights:

The government entity has indicated that the measure will enter into force on April 30, 2021.

The decision comes days after the dismissal of the president of the Central Bank of Turkey.

In the midst of the monetary crisis that Turkey has been facing for several months, the Central Bank of this country decides to ban the use of bictoin (BTC).

The regulation, which contains 6 articles, was published in the Official Journal of the issuing entity on Friday April 16 under number 31456. The document prohibits the use of cryptocurrencies and digital assets to make payments of purchases and services.

The standard says verbatim in its article 1 that its purpose is to determine the procedures and principles relating to the non-use of cryptographic assets in payments, the provision of payment services and the direct or indirect use of assets. cryptographic in the issuance of currency. electronic”.

The above includes the prohibition of its use “in the payment performance of electronic money institutions, to serve as an intermediary in platforms that provide trading, storage, transfer or export services related to electronic money. cryptographic assets or to transfer funds from such platforms. “

The directive of the Central Bank of Turkey, effective April 30, 2021, also stipulates in its article 4 the following:

Payment service providers may not develop business models or provide services related to those business models. This will prevent the direct or indirect use of crypto assets in the provision of payment services and in the issuance of electronic money.

The ban adds to the fact that recently the president of that nation, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dismissed the president of the Central Bank of Turkey, Naci Agbal, who had only been in office for a few months by raising the key rate in two points. , up to 19%. This, in an attempt to control the high inflation recorded in this country.

Turkey’s cryptocurrency adoption may decline

Government announcement could block the cryptocurrency market in Turkey, which has gained momentum in recent months as a host of institutional investors have joined in the global comeback of bitcoin.

The pioneering cryptocurrency gained popularity among Turks amid an economic crisis triggered by the devaluation of the local currency – the lira. According to the study shared by this media, already in 2019 one in five Turks owned or had used cryptocurrency.

More recently, citizens of this country have given higher priority to cryptocurrencies as a store of value. Before the end of March 2021, bitcoin was trading above its market value in this country, while the local inflation index hit 16% in the third month of the current year.

As CriptoNoticias reported on this occasion, bitcoin was traded in March 2021 for over $ 60,000 and even up to 100,000 USD (around 700,000 Turkish Liras) on the LocalBitcoins market in Turkey. At that time, the price of the crypto asset was still below $ 57,000 in the rest of the world.

The central bank’s decision comes as many businesses across the country also begin to accept payments with cryptocurrencies. For example, Royal Motors, which distributes Rolls-Royce cars in Turkey, became the first company of its kind in that country by accept payments with bitcoins.

BTC trading volumes in Turkey reached Lira 432 billion between early February and March 10, 2021 (around € 3.899 million), compared to Lira 287 billion traded in the same period of 2020, according to data provided. by LocalBitcoins Turkey, analyzed by CriptoNoticias.

The volume of cryptocurrency exchanges has been increasing for a year in Turkey. Source: Localbitcoins.

According to some theories, Turkey’s BTC ban had to do with the 3.09% correction bitcoin suffered in the past 24 hours to settle at $ 60,852.

Some economies seek to regulate bitcoin

While cryptocurrency regulations are not yet mainstream, they face a slew of checks that want to be imposed in many countries, as noted by Dan Larime, after announcing his decision to step down as CTO of Block.one.

Larime said his concerns revolved around regulatory pressure “About a technology that many of us hoped would free us from international banking cartels.”

Turkey is not the only country to ban the use of cryptocurrencies. As this outlet reported, Nigeria banned BTC transactions last February. For its part, India circulated a bill with similar ban plans last year, which evolved into a regulatory bill this year.

A few months ago, the Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur, assured that Indian government assesses how to handle cryptocurrency regulation instead of establishing an absolute ban. The official clarified that the goal of the National Executive is to stop the illicit cryptocurrency transactions, such as Bitcoin, and preventing their use in payments.