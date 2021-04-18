The center addresses the States Oxygen SOS; Maharashtra will get the lion’s share of 1,500 tons, Delhi 800 tons, more than 350 tons

Coronavirus live updates: Amid the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at noon on Sunday that the government would provide high-flow oxygen beds to the Yamuna Sports Complex and would reopen the Covid-19 facilities at the Radhasoami Center. A few hours later, Union Minister PIyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce that the railways were devoting all their resources to the fight against COVID-19. Several isolation trainers have started operating in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, with patients admitted.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Vice President Rajiv Kumar stressed this morning that the country needs to prepare for “greater uncertainty” in terms of consumers as well as investor sentiment due to the second wave of coronavirus infections, and the government will respond with fiscal measures as and when needed. While acknowledging that the current situation has become much more difficult than it was in the past due to the increase in coronavirus infections, Kumar remained hopeful that the country’s economy will grow by 11% in the past. during the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

India is grappling with a growing number of COVID cases and associated deaths, forcing many state governments to put restrictions on the movement of people. According to Kumar, India was on the verge of defeating COVID-19 completely, but some new strains from the UK and other countries made the situation much more difficult this time around.

India’s Covid-19 cases hit another grim record on Sunday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would assess the situation in Varanasi at a meeting attended by senior officials, the local administration and doctors involved in the fight against the epidemic in this country.

Meanwhile, as Covid-19 cases continued to soar, the April session of JEE Main was postponed. India has recorded 261,500 new cases of Covid-19, a new record and 1,501 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government said on Sunday. It was the fourth day in a row that the country recorded more than 2 lakh cases.

India has recorded 1,47.88,109 active cases since the start of the epidemic last year, while active cases stand at 18,01,316. ​​The death toll from the viral infection is 177,150. and the total recoveries are 1,289,9643.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally on Saturday with 24,375 new cases, and 167 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the positivity rate has also increased. climbed to 24.56%, or a quarter in four. the sample tested in the city turns out to be positive. As of a day ago, 19,486 cases of COVID-19 and 141 related deaths were reported in the city.

Amid the escalating coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the pandemic situation in the city had become “very serious and worrying”, with a stockpile of oxygen and remdesivir-based drugs and of tocilizumab for shortage patients. He said the number of beds was running out quickly and the Delhi government was trying to increase beds on a large scale in the coming days.

On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded 67,123 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday at its largest peak in one day since the start of the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, 419 deaths have been reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state today climbed to 37,70,707, of which 30,61,174 patients have recovered. 56,783 people have been released in the past 24 hours, the government statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Saturday evening to review the readiness of the public health response to Covid-19 as cases continue to climb at an alarming rate across the country. PM Modi said all necessary measures must be taken to increase the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients. He reiterated the need for testing, follow-up and treatment to deal with the current situation.

At the meeting attended by senior officials from ministries and state governments, Modi stressed the need for local governments to be proactive and responsive to citizens’ concerns. He also reviewed the state of the supply of Remdesivir and other drugs.

All Delhi residents returning from Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar will be required to remain in home quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, authorities in the national capital have decided.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order dated April 17 came on the day the city recorded a massive increase in its daily Covid-19 tally with 24,375 new cases. As of Saturday, 167 deaths were reported due to the viral infection in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people who tested positive among those tested) climbed to 24.56%. This meant that one in four samples tested in the city tested positive, highlighting the grim situation in the capital.

