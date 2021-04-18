Clashes in Pakistan after TLP took several police officers hostage | Pakistan News





Police said they launched a security operation after a right-wing group took six security personnel hostage in Lahore.

Pakistani police said a right-wing group took six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of heavy clashes following the arrest of the group’s leader.

The Pakistani government banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) Pakistan earlier this week after supporters took to the streets to protest the arrest of their leader, Muslim scholar Saad Rizvi.

Early in the morning today, criminals attacked the Nawankot police station where [paramilitary]Rangers and policemen were trapped inside the police station and [Deputy Superintendent]Nawankot [was]kidnapped, read a statement from the provincial police of Punjab, of which Lahore is the capital.

According to the statement, the attackers were armed with petrol bombs and had stolen a tanker truck carrying 50,000 liters of petrol.

A senior police officer and two paramilitary personnel were among six detained by TLP supporters, Lahore police spokesman Arif Rana told Reuters news agency.

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road during a protest by supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group in Lahore, Pakistan on April 18, 2021 [Reuters]Police said they launched a security operation against the group in response to the attack.

Pakistani news channels have been banned from covering the group since it was banned, and mobile and internet services were down in the area where clashes were taking place on Sunday.

Speaking to media in the capital, Islamabad, Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed said the situation in Lahore was tense, with an operation centered on the Yateem Khana intersection, around one kilometer (0, 6 mile) from a regional TLP headquarters.

TLP supporters shared videos on social media of what they called Sunday clashes with police, and hashtags supporting the group were all the rage in Pakistan on Sunday.

The videos, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed thousands of protesters clashing with police in riot gear, as clouds of tear gas floated in the air and the crackle of gunshots. fire could be heard.

TLP spokesman Shafiq Amini told Reuters four supporters were killed on Sunday and several others were injured in the violence.

Continued violence

At least four people were killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested in the days following Rizvis’ arrest.

The TLP leader called on the government to honor what he said was a commitment he made in February to his party to expel the French envoy for the publication in France of representations of the prophet of Islam.

The government has said it is only committed to discussing the issue in parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday the group had been banned because it challenged the state’s mandate.

Our government only took action against the TLP under our anti-terrorism law when it challenged the state’s mandate and used street violence and attacked the public and law enforcement, he said. he posted on Twitter.

Let me make it clear to people at home and abroad: Our government only took action against the TLP under our anti-terrorism law when it challenged the state’s mandate and used street violence. and attacked the public and the police. No one can be above the law and the Constitution.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 17, 2021

France last week advised its citizens to temporarily leave Pakistan.

Formed in 2017 by the late Muslim leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the TLP advocates that all those deemed to have committed blasphemy against Islam be killed.

Since 1990, at least 78 people have been killed in popular violence and targeted attacks linked to blasphemy charges in Pakistan, according to an Al Jazeera tally.

The TLP was banned under anti-terrorism legislation, with the government also launching a process that would see it removed from the list of political parties by the country’s electoral commission.

Al Jazeeras digital correspondent Asad Hashim in Pakistan contributed to this report. He tweets @AsadHashim.

