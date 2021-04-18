United States joins China in Kigali





CHINA / USA: The United States and China have both pledged to implement the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and gradually reduce the production and consumption of HFCs. The announcement came following meetings between US Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Shanghai. In a joint statement yesterday, the two countries pledged to cooperate with each other and with other countries to address the climate crisis. This issue, they said, must be approached with the seriousness and urgency it demands. They pledged to strengthen their respective actions and cooperate in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and agreed to develop their respective long-term strategies aimed at zero net GHG emissions / carbon neutrality before COP 26 in November. meeting in Glasgow. Regarding the number of short-term measures, the two countries also agreed to implement the gradual reduction in the production and consumption of HFCs, as outlined in the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. The joint US / China statement came just hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to accept the Kigali Amendment during a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Under the Kigali Amendment, countries agree to reduce the production and consumption of HFCs by more than 80% over the next 30 years. So far, 118 countries as well as the EU have ratified the document, but among the major producers and users, China, the United States and India have so far been notable exceptions. Related stories: China signals commitment to phase-down Kigali and HFCs April 17, 2021

CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping has indicated that China, the world’s largest producer of refrigerants, will accept the Kigali amendment in Montreal to gradually reduce HFCs. Read more

