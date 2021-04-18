Boris Johnson knows his career after politics will be impacted by this lobbying investigation, which is why it will make no sense





I could almost feel sorry for Boris Johnson (almost). He had a delightful opportunity to stick with his predecessor and rival David Cameron over the Greensill lobbying scandal. If he manages the contortions of presentation skillfully enough, he could also put some water between his administration and previous Conservative governments, which he would dearly like us all to forget that we are in fact the same party.

But here’s his dilemma, he’s notoriously strapped for cash himself. Let us not forget to go and finance the efforts to finance the redecoration of his living quarters. After his stint at the top office (we can assume that his well-documented short attention span and laziness will mean he’ll be gearing up for release within a year or so), he’s going to need a gig himself. paid to finance his lifestyle. that he so richly deserves. No wonder he’s trying to ensure that no light is shed on the Tory sleaze by once again launching an investigation over which he has ultimate control.

Anne Wolff

Cookham, Maidenhead

All diligent pig farmers know that they must put up strong barriers to prevent their pigs from accessing food in a trough that pigs are not allowed to feed from. Robust, plug-and-play technology is available and widely used for this purpose. But the farmer also knows that he must ensure that his supervisors check that the barriers are in place, functioning and suitable for use. If he buys a batch of particularly aggressive pigs that systematically thwart his feeding arrangements, he sells them or he improves the barriers.

advised

Thomas fairhurst

Wye, Kent

A fitting tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke of Edinburgh greatly encouraged and supported British industry and engineering. Indeed, he said that what was not invented by God was invented by engineers.

The rail tunnel to Belfast is a topical issue and will certainly be a model for engineering excellence in the UK in terms of overcoming obstacles and making the UK domestic market an easier and more attractive place to go. Business.

Why not name the tunnel the Duke of Edinburgh’s Tunnel in recognition of its support for industry, innovation and engineering.

John barstow

West Sussex

A passage in India

India has risen through the ranks and is now a finalist in the United States for Covid infections and deaths, although in a country as diverse as India the real number will never be known. I am curious, however. India has overtaken Brazil, which is firmly on the Red List. Why is India not on this list? Is this criminal negligence on the part of the government or is it criminal intent? I understand Boris Johnson wishes to visit soon.

Gunter Straub

London N3

Unclear data

We are told that vaccines can protect 95%. 100 of recipients, but we are not told about those they do not protect. Before the start of the vaccination program, about 2% of people who tested positive died. Would a vaccine have protected 95% of them or would they all have been in the 5% not protected by a vaccine? The first would be great news; the latter would mean vulnerable people are not protected by a vaccine and still have to protect something the government stopped advising at the end of march.

Published figures show that mortality has actually fallen by around 75%, not 95%. This needs to be adjusted to take into account that older people currently make up a lower proportion of people living with HIV, the reduction may be in half, so vaccine protection for vulnerable people could be around 50% instead. by 95%.

The government must have very detailed data and must know exactly what protection the vaccine offers to vulnerable people. They have to tell us. They should look for antibody tests that identify who has not been protected by a vaccine.

The government does not plan to eliminate the infections. They want to relax social distancing and rely on vaccination to limit the level of infections within the capacity of the NHS. Vulnerable people who are not protected need to know that they are not in order to protect themselves by protecting themselves.

Jon hawksley

London EC1

The Oscars forgot the moviegoers

James Moores’ excellent article on movie piracy (It’s easy to see why piracy thrives when Oscar movies air to a select few, April 17) reminded me. For many years we would have Oscar parties and for the most part we would have seen all of the nominated films. This added to the excitement of the evening. Everything worked out well and was a great advertisement for the movie industry, keeping their fan base happy.

Increasingly now, the pandemic has exacerbated these awards ceremonies which are elitist and meaningless to moviegoers. If we continue on this path, unfortunately, it is inevitable that we will stop watching the awards ceremonies altogether.

Paul Morrison

Glasgow

Baroness Shirley Williams

We lived in Hitchin while Shirley Williams was the local MP and our daughter attended the excellent Girls High School. At a parents’ night that had been called to protest against plans to turn the school into a complete facility, which Ms.Williams (as she then was) advocated so fiercely, I asked her why she was so in favor. of such a plan when she had sent her own daughter to a private school. She replied that as a parent she had to do what she thought was best for her child, but as a politician she had to do what she thought was best for the country.

My opinion of Baroness Williams has always been scented by this remark, regardless of what she has done or has not done since.

Elizabeth wilkins

Colwyn Bay, Wales