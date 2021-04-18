Mamata writes to PM Modi to request 5.4 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Bengal









ANI |

Update: Apr 18, 2021 5:40 PM IS

Calcutta (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases across the country continue to increase at an alarming rate, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and asked the Center to provide 5.4 crore extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, a steady supply of remdesivir and tocilizumab, and an oxygen supply.

The chief minister said that the ’s vaccine supply to the state had been “scarce and irregular”, which had negatively impacted the immunization program.

“While West Bengal is one of the best countries when it comes to vaccination, it now suffers from uncertainties of supply from the Indian government. We need to vaccinate around 2.7 crore and we need 5.4 crore. of doses, ”she wrote.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the scarcity of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab (Actemra) and stated that only 1000 vials of the former are available daily and that there is no new supply of the latter. “We need about 6,000 vials of the first and 1,000 vials of the second per day,” she said.

“The supply of oxygen, as you know, needs to be secure and certain. SAIL is meeting our needs at the moment, and we would be grateful if you would ask them to guarantee a steady supply,” she said. .

Banerjee further pointed out that she wrote to him earlier in February to allow the state to purchase vaccination doses directly with public funds and to launch a free vaccination campaign.

“However, the state has not yet received the required clearance. In the meantime, the number of cases in the state has also started to increase sharply, especially due to the arrival of large numbers of foreigners in the state for the election campaign and others on demand. of certain political parties, ”she added.

Earlier today, at a campaign rally ahead of the sixth phase of the National Assembly elections, Banerjee criticized the prime minister for exporting large numbers of vaccines to other countries.

“There is a shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen in the country … Today there are no drugs in our country but the drugs have been sent to 80 countries. I have no problem though. you send medicines, provide them first to your nation. You do this to glorify your name, ”she said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, there are currently 45,300 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos