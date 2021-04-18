Response to Cabinet Shuffle, JAMI Recommends Maluku’s Best Men and Women





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The pro-government Indonesian Millennium Activist Network (JAMI) made up of several young Maluku youth who hold strategic positions in some national organizations is a representation of the organizations of the cipayung group, intra-organizational organizations, professional organizations, community organizations and even OKP and CSOs. answer the question of the reshuffle (reform) of the cabinet government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The initiator of JAMI, Frangky Darwin revealed that the cabinet reshuffle must be based on independent research and investigation without political leanings from any group or group, but must be based on justice geared towards the benefit of society. Also read: Latest news on cabinet reshuffle, vice-president’s son-in-law in Cak Imin He also added that cabinet reshuffle is the prerogative of a president. However, reshaping the ministerial structure in a cabinet requires several important indicators that are produced on the basis of research and political considerations as a form of substantive democracy, ”Frangky Darwin said on Sunday. (4/18/2021) Previously, President Jokowi had proposed the formation of the Ministry of Investment. Presidential office expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin also said on Tuesday April 13, 2021 that President Jokowi would conduct a cabinet reshuffle this week. Frangky Darwin also addressed the reshuffle issue by recommending one of Maluku’s best sons and daughters who had the dedication, ability and skill as a regional or regional representative depending on the president’s vision and goals rather than the nawacita herself. Also read: PDTT Minister Abdul Halim named most prominent to be reshuffled by President He felt that the role of the Maluku children in the government body should be appreciated given that historically the struggle for independence was inseparable from the various heroic actions and struggles of Maluku fighters or heroes, such as Thomas Matulessy or known as the name of Kapitan Pattimura, Christina Martha Tiahahu. , Yohanes Leimena and others, some of whom were not mentioned. Likewise, the same struggle was waged in various regions to defend the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) and even to seize independence in 1945. “The assessment of the whole cabinet is a very important aspect to improve the work ethic of ministers and to maintain the political reputation of the president. And it must be done,” he said. Also read: Ministerial reshuffle, here are 2 PAN executives who will become Minister Jokowi Maluku Satu Hati General President James Talakua expressed the same thing: in fighting for the Maluku children to occupy the ministerial seat of the Cabinet of Indonesia Maju volume II, it cannot be done individually but globally (together) without any sectoral action. ego or certain groups. “Maluku has long awaited government attention, specifically to pay tribute to Maluku’s best sons and daughters who would later occupy ministerial and other strategic positions, both within BUMN and in the government bureaucracy.” , said James. Also read: The reshuffle issue has no effect on Menkumham Yasonna Laoly







